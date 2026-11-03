MTDG Launches Industrywide Survey To Shape A Trusted Drone Component Marketplace

Buyers and manufacturers invited to define requirements for a future marketplace serving Group 1 and Group 2 drones

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc. (MTDG) has launched an industrywide survey to identify the characteristics buyers and suppliers want in a potential U.S. marketplace for 3D-printed drone components. The research will help shape the proposed Trusted Intelligent Cybersecure Distributed Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem (TICDAME).The envisioned ecosystem would connect drone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), drone service providers, and drone users/operators that produce or use Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) with a vetted supply chain of small and medium-sized U.S. manufacturers capable of producing suitable components through additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing.“Drone companies need confidence that a supplier can consistently produce the required component and protect sensitive information. Manufacturers need clear requirements and a practical way to demonstrate their capabilities,” said Dr. Dean L. Bartles, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTDG.“We want both buyers and sellers to help define what a trusted marketplace should deliver before decisions are made about its design.”The survey will help establish priorities for supplier vetting, consistent part quality, cybersecurity, traceable manufacturing and inspection records, and dependable production and delivery. Buyer responses will identify sourcing needs and expectations, while manufacturer responses will highlight production capabilities, participation requirements, and barriers that a future marketplace should address.MTDG welcomes input from additive manufacturing service providers, contract manufacturers, and independent job shops. Manufacturers do not need to be producing drone components today to contribute; companies with relevant 3D-printing capabilities that are interested in exploring this market are encouraged to participate.How to participateMTDG is seeking one knowledgeable respondent per organization. Participants should select the survey that best reflects their organization's perspective:Drone OEMs, service providers, and users/operatorsAdditive manufacturing suppliers and potential suppliersOptional YETI cooler raffleIndividuals who complete the survey may also choose to enter an optional raffle for a YETI cooler. Entry is available through a separate link at the end of the survey.Survey participation is voluntary and does not commit an organization to joining a future manufacturing network. Findings will inform the requirements for a potential marketplace and the criteria that could guide supplier vetting.About Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group, Inc.The Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group (MTDG) is committed to transforming the advanced manufacturing industrial base throughout the world by driving innovation and accelerating growth. It is the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit holding company of both the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) and Advanced Manufacturing International (AMI), a subsidiary and sister company to NCDMM. Founded in 2020, MTDG is headquartered in Clearwater, FL. For more information, visit MTDG at /.

Dr. Dean Bartles

Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group

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MTDG Launches Industrywide Survey to Shape a Trusted Drone Component Marketplace News Provided By BBI International November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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