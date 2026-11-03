LOVEVOO Creates Custom Olive Oil Gifts For Anchored In Daybreak

Custom gift boxes by LOVEVOO for Becks Nielson's Anchored in Daybreak celebration, pairing Marsicani extra virgin olive oil with handcrafted soap made from the same oil.

Becks Nielson, founder of Becks Nielson Real Estate and host of the Anchored in Daybreak celebration.

Kun Covington, founder of LOVEVOO, certified olive oil sommelier, and olive oil educator.

LOVEVOO partners with Becks Nielson Real Estate to create 100 Italian olive oil gift boxes for a celebration of local businesses and community connections.

- Kun Covington, Founder & CEO, Certified Olive Oil SommelierSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOVEVOO, a Utah-based brand specializing in premium Italian extra virgin olive oil and food culture, has partnered with Becks Nielson Real Estate to create 100 custom gift boxes for Anchored in Daybreak, a private, invitation-only gathering taking place November 10, 2026, at Lake Break at North Shore in South Jordan.A New Chapter Rooted in CommunityThe event is hosted by Becks Nielson, founder of Becks Nielson Real Estate, who has called Daybreak home for sixteen years.Anchored in Daybreak marks a new chapter for Nielson as she prepares to debut as a host of American Dream TV. Through the program, she hopes to introduce viewers to the people, local businesses, and culture that give Daybreak and South Jordan their character. The November 10 event will coincide with filming for her first episode.Nielson has intentionally brought together local businesses to help create the evening's experience.“Nearly every vendor for this event is a local business, not just the gifts. That was deliberate,” Nielson said.The Hamptons-inspired gathering will welcome approximately 100 invited guests throughout the evening, with each receiving a specially prepared gift box.A Personal Touch for Every GuestEach custom gift box pairs award-winning Marsicani Italian extra virgin olive oil with a bar of handcrafted soap made using that same olive oil as its sole oil ingredient. The pairing offers guests two ways to appreciate an exceptional ingredient, from the dining table to an everyday care ritual.The gifts reflect Nielson's appreciation for her guests and her commitment to supporting local businesses.For LOVEVOO founder Kun Covington, the project also represents an opportunity to support a friend at an important moment in her career.“LOVEVOO has grown because of the trust and encouragement of friends who share our values,” said Covington.“I'm grateful to know Becks, and I'm happy we could create something special for this important moment in her journey.”Growing Through Community ConnectionsThrough olive oil tastings, educational events, and collaborations with local businesses, LOVEVOO brings people together around food and culture. Its contribution to Anchored in Daybreak reflects that same approach: sharing something thoughtfully made while supporting the people and businesses in its community.For LOVEVOO, it is another expression of its philosophy: To Live and Love Well.About LOVEVOOLOVEVOO is a Utah-based brand founded by Kun Covington, specializing in premium Italian extra virgin olive oil, Italian balsamic vinegar, and olive oil education. Through carefully selected products, tastings, and cultural experiences, LOVEVOO encourages people to enjoy good food, appreciate craftsmanship, and build meaningful connections.Website:About Becks Nielson Real EstateBecks Nielson Real Estate, brokered by Keller Williams South Valley, serves the Daybreak and South Jordan communities, combining a people-centered approach to real estate with a commitment to local relationships and community involvement.Becks Nielson ·...Event DetailsEvent: Anchored in DaybreakDate: Tuesday, November 10, 2026Venue: Lake Break at North Shore, South Jordan, UtahAttendance: Private, invitation-only. Not open to the public.

Kun Covington

Serendipity Trading LLC/Lovevoo

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LOVEVOO Creates Custom Olive Oil Gifts for Anchored in Daybreak News Provided By LOVEVOO / Serendipity Trading LLC November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.