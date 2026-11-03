Friar Tux Decodes Festive Attire For Men Ahead Of Holiday Parties, Winter Weddings And Seasonal Events

Velvet Jackets, Bold Colors and Statement Accessories Take Center Stage for the Season's Biggest Celebrations

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, calendars are filling with corporate celebrations, festive gatherings and winter weddings. While the occasions may vary, one dress code can leave men particularly uncertain about what to wear: festive attire. Friar Tux, a family-owned formalwear retailer with more than 50 years of experience helping men dress for life's special occasions, is sharing expert guidance on interpreting this style of dressing and creating polished looks for the season.Unlike traditional black-tie or cocktail attire, festive attire leaves more room for interpretation. Depending on the occasion, it can mean anything from a classic suit with colorful accessories to a rich velvet dinner jacket or a statement tuxedo. The goal is to embrace the celebratory spirit without looking overly themed or sacrificing sophistication."Festive attire gives men an opportunity to have a little more fun with formalwear, but that does not mean abandoning the traditional rules of dressing for an occasion," said Lauren Dorta, VP of Product at Friar Tux. "Our advice is to start with the level of formality the event calls for, then incorporate personality through color, texture or accessories. The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to experiment with a bolder suit, a unique dinner jacket or a look that might feel too adventurous for a more traditional event."To help men navigate their upcoming celebrations, Friar Tux shares five tips for mastering festive dressing this holiday season.1. Embrace Rich Colors and Seasonal TexturesFall and winter provide an opportunity to move beyond traditional black and gray. Burgundy, forest green, navy, brown and jewel tones offer sophisticated alternatives, while fabrics like velvet, satin and jacquard introduce richness and dimension. For an elegant evening look, consider a velvet dinner jacket paired with classic black trousers, a crisp white dress shirt and a bow tie. The combination delivers seasonal flair without feeling overly themed.2. Match Your Look to the OccasionThe setting should help guide your outfit. A company cocktail party may call for a tailored navy or charcoal suit with a colorful tie, while an upscale evening gala presents an opportunity to wear a tuxedo or distinctive dinner jacket. For a more relaxed gathering, a sport coat paired with dress trousers can offer the right balance of comfort and sophistication. Consider the venue, time of day and overall atmosphere before deciding how dressed up to go.3. Add Personality Through AccessoriesA festive look does not necessarily require an entirely new outfit. Men can transform a classic suit with thoughtful accessories, including patterned ties, colorful bow ties, textured pocket squares or a coordinating vest. For a sophisticated seasonal twist, try pairing a navy suit with a burgundy tie, a charcoal suit with emerald green accents, or a classic black suit with a champagne gold pocket square. The key is selecting one or two standout details that add personality without overwhelming the overall look. Avoid overly literal holiday accessories, novelty pieces or anything that makes the outfit feel more like a costume than a polished celebration.4. Know the Difference Between Festive Cocktail and Festive FormalThe wording on an invitation provides important clues about what to wear. Festive casual is the most relaxed interpretation, allowing for polished separates, a sport coat or dress trousers with seasonal accents. Festive cocktail attire generally calls for a suit and dress shirt, with more flexibility to experiment with patterns, colors and accessories. Festive formal takes the look a step further, favoring dark or jewel-toned suits, tuxedos or elevated dinner jackets paired with polished shoes and refined details. If the invitation specifies black tie, traditional black-tie expectations should still take precedence.5. Consider Renting for a Special OccasionFor men attending a formal celebration or special event, renting a suit or tuxedo offers an alternative to purchasing an outfit for a single occasion. Friar Tux offers a selection of styles for rent, allowing customers to experiment with different colors, fabrics and silhouettes without committing to a permanent wardrobe addition. For those who regularly attend weddings, professional functions or other dressy occasions, investing in a versatile suit or tuxedo may be a practical option.Whether dressing for one special event or preparing for a full calendar of celebrations, Friar Tux offers convenient ways to find the right look. Customers can explore suits and tuxedos for rent or purchase online, visit one of the company's showrooms in California and Nevada, or connect with an expert Friar Tux Stylist through a virtual styling appointment for personalized guidance.Friar Tux also offers a Try-On with AI feature that allows customers to upload a photo and preview select suit and tuxedo styles on themselves before making a decision. With nationwide shipping, at-home rental try-on options and online sizing tools, customers can plan their formalwear without needing to visit a physical showroom.For more inspiration on interpreting festive dress codes, visit Friar Tux's style guide, What Does Festive Attire on an Invitation Actually Mean?To explore suit and tuxedo rentals and purchases visit .About Friar TuxFriar Tux is a family-owned formalwear company helping customers look their best for life's most important moments since 1974. With an e-commerce platform serving customers nationwide and more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada, Friar Tux offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S. for both rental and purchase, and is the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection. For more information, visit .

Lauren Vultee

FGPR

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Friar Tux Decodes Festive Attire for Men Ahead of Holiday Parties, Winter Weddings and Seasonal Events News Provided By FGPR November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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