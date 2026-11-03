CBH Energetics Expands Strategic Partnerships Division, Appoints Jana Creel To Lead National Growth

Samantha Stupak, Founder and CEO of CBH Energetics, alongside Jana Creel, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Growth, as the company advances its next phase of national expansion and strategic growth.

New strategic growth initiative focuses on expanding access to bioenergetic testing and education through organizational partnerships across North America.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CBH Energetics, a bioenergetic testing and wellness education company founded in 2012, announces the expansion of its strategic partnerships initiative and the appointment of Jana Creel as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Growth.The initiative represents a strategic effort to expand the company's reach through relationships with corporate organizations, sports organizations, autism centers, foundations, nonprofit organizations, practitioners, and influential leaders.Under Creel's leadership, CBH Energetics will focus on developing strategic alliances, strengthening organizational relationships, identifying new markets, and establishing scalable partnership programs designed to support long-term business growth.As interest in personalized wellness education continues to develop, CBH Energetics is strengthening its organizational approach to partnership development and market expansion.The company's strategic partnerships initiative is designed to accelerate national expansion by establishing meaningful relationships across five priority markets: corporate organizations, sports organizations, autism centers, foundations and nonprofits, and influencers and industry leaders.Corporate Organizations: CBH Energetics aims to expand its presence in corporate wellness through partnerships that integrate bioenergetic testing, employee wellness education, and executive wellness initiatives. These collaborations will provide organizations with additional resources to support workplace well-being and leadership wellness programs.Sports Organizations: Through partnerships with professional, collegiate, and athletic organizations, CBH Energetics seeks to introduce bioenergetic testing and wellness education into athlete-focused programs. These initiatives will explore opportunities in athlete wellness, recovery education, and team wellness strategies.Autism Centers: CBH Energetics plans to establish partnerships with autism centers and organizations serving neurodivergent communities. These collaborations will focus on expanding access to wellness education, increasing awareness of bioenergetic testing, and providing educational resources for families, caregivers, and communities.Foundations and Nonprofits: CBH Energetics will collaborate with foundations and nonprofit organizations to expand access to bioenergetic testing and holistic wellness education. Through sponsored testing initiatives, educational outreach, and mission-aligned partnerships, the company aims to bring additional wellness resources to underserved communities.Influencers and Industry Leaders: CBH Energetics will pursue partnerships with influential voices, entrepreneurs, educators, and industry leaders to strengthen national visibility. Collaborations will include affiliate relationships, brand ambassador programs, and educational campaigns designed to expand awareness of bioenergetic testing and reach new audiences.Each partnership will be evaluated and developed according to the participating organization's objectives, audience, and opportunities for collaboration.Creel brings experience in strategic intelligence, executive operations, business development, organizational scalability, and operational strategy.Her role will center on identifying partnership opportunities, developing strategic relationships, supporting market expansion, and establishing the operational processes necessary to sustain growth.“Jana has an exceptional ability to transform vision into executable strategy. As CBH Energetics enters its next phase of growth, we wanted someone capable of building meaningful partnerships, strengthening operational excellence, and expanding our impact nationwide. Her experience makes her the ideal leader to help us accomplish that mission,” said Samantha Stupak, Founder and CEO of CBH Energetics.“CBH Energetics has created something truly differentiated in the testing space. My focus is to build strategic relationships that increase access to these solutions while helping practitioners, organizations, and communities leverage innovative wellness technologies to improve lives. We're only beginning to realize what's possible,” said Creel.Founded by Samantha Stupak in 2012, CBH Energetics provides hair- and saliva-based bioenergetic testing, wellness reports, natural remedies, and practitioner education.According to the company, CBH Energetics has analyzed more than 50,000 scans worldwide and developed a global network of more than 1,000 practitioners.The company's Brain Scan, Body Scan, and combined Brain and Body Scan offerings provide educational information about bioenergetic patterns and wellness-related factors.Through its expanded partnership initiative, CBH Energetics aims to introduce its educational services to additional organizations and communities while establishing long-term strategic relationships.CBH Energetics is inviting qualified organizations, practitioners, foundations, and industry leaders to explore partnership opportunities.Interested parties can review the company's strategic partnership initiatives and submit an inquiry at:CBH Energetics testing is intended for educational and informational purposes and is not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. For more information, visitMedia & Strategic Partnership InquiriesCBH EnergeticsJana CreelHead of Strategic Partnerships & GrowthEmail:...Phone: 615-423-8653Strategic Partnerships:

Jana Creel

CBH Energetics

+1 615-423-8653

...

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CBH Energetics Expands Strategic Partnerships Division, Appoints Jana Creel to Lead National Growth News Provided By CBH Energetics November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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