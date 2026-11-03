American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS Launches Online Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs

New online graduate certificate addresses industry needs for regulatory knowledge, product safety, and compliance in botanical products and dietary supplements.

- Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez, Chief Academic Officer at ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is expanding graduate-level botanical education with the launch of its Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs, a 16-credit online program connecting botanical science with the regulatory knowledge needed to support product safety, quality, and responsible practices in the botanical products and dietary supplement industry.The new certificate comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to address regulatory considerations surrounding dietary supplements. In October 2026, the FDA issued final guidance on identity and safety information for new dietary ingredient notifications, reinforcing the importance of scientific documentation and safety evaluation in the dietary supplement sector.Offered through ACHS's new Department of Botanical Therapeutics, the graduate certificate brings together botanical science, product quality, and regulatory education to help learners better understand the requirements involved in developing, producing, labeling, and marketing botanical products responsibly.“Botanical products sit at the intersection of science, consumer safety, and regulatory responsibility,” said Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez, Chief Academic Officer at ACHS.“As the industry continues to evolve, it's important that professionals understand not only the botanicals themselves, but also the standards and regulations that guide how these products are developed, evaluated, and brought to market. This certificate brings those areas together through focused graduate-level education.”The development of the Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs also reflects insights shared during the 2025 ACHS Employer Summit, where participating employers emphasized the importance of regulatory literacy in the health and wellness industry. In response to this feedback, ACHS developed the new certificate to address regulatory considerations involving dietary supplements, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), product labeling, and marketing claims. The program demonstrates ACHS's ongoing commitment to incorporating employer perspectives into academic program development and preparing learners to better understand evolving industry requirements.Connecting Botanical Science with Industry RegulationsThe Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs provides specialized education in several areas relevant to the botanical products and dietary supplement industry, including:-Federal regulations: The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), and regulatory compliance.-Product safety and quality: Botanical identity, safety, metabolism, ingredient evaluation, and quality standards.-Labeling and documentation: Product labeling, claims substantiation, adverse-event reporting, and regulatory documentation.-Responsible sourcing: Supply-chain considerations, sustainability, and botanical product production.The interdisciplinary curriculum connects scientific knowledge with regulatory considerations that influence botanical product development and quality assurance.Expanding Graduate Education for Botanical Industry ProfessionalsDesigned for working professionals and qualified graduate learners, the fully online certificate offers specialized education for individuals working in or exploring regulatory affairs, quality assurance, botanical product development, dietary supplements, and related fields.The program also reflects ACHS's broader investment in botanical science education through its Department of Botanical Therapeutics, which brings together academic programs in herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and botanical science.Explore the Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory AffairsThe 16-credit Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs is offered fully online and is open for enrollment.Prospective students can explore the curriculum, admissions requirements, and program details on the ACHS Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs webpage or connect with an ACHS Admissions Advisor.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at....

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

+1 971-703-5070

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ACHS Launches Online Graduate Certificate in Botanical Regulatory Affairs News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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