After-School Gymnastics For Children Fills San Diego's 3-To-6 Gap As Daylight Saving Ends

Gyminny Kids provides structured gymnastics, supervised study time, and enrichment activities for school-age children as earlier sunset change weekday routines.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As daylight saving time ends on November 1, San Diego families face an earlier sunset that may affect children's opportunities for outdoor activity after school. Gyminny Kids, a gymnastics organization serving San Diego County since 1987, offers an after-school program that combines physical activity, supervised study time, and creative learning between school dismissal and the end of the workday.The transition to standard time moves sunset approximately one hour earlier, reducing the daylight available for afternoon recreation. For working parents, the period between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. can become particularly challenging as children need supervision, opportunities for exercise, and time to complete schoolwork.Gyminny Kids addresses these scheduling needs through its Afterschool Club, which operates Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year, excluding summer and facility closures. The program serves children ages four and older, including transitional kindergarten students, across six San Diego County locations. For more information on the afterschool club, visit: afterschool.Unlike programs centered primarily on classroom supervision, the Gyminny Kids Afterschool Club incorporates scheduled gymnastics and fitness activities into the afternoon routine. Children participate in tumbling, obstacle courses, ninja activities, and other supervised exercises designed to develop coordination, balance, and physical confidence.The tentative daily schedule includes classroom activities beginning at 2 p.m., gymnastics from approximately 3:40 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., homework and reading time afterward, and another gym session before evening pickup. Activities and timing may vary depending on enrollment and available gym space."The hours after school are an important part of a child's daily routine, especially when daylight becomes limited," said a Gyminny Kids representative. "Our after-school gymnastics program gives children opportunities to stay physically active while maintaining time for schoolwork, social interaction, and creative activities in a supervised indoor setting."The program also incorporates Spanish-language exposure and Hispanic cultural activities through movement, crafts, and selected learning sessions, consistent with the organization's Heritage School accreditation.The Afterschool Club's operating hours extend beyond the conventional 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. period, allowing families to arrange attendance within the 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. window. Published rates are $44 per day, $139 per week, or $399 per month. The same daily rate applies regardless of how many hours a child attends.Children have access to supervised homework periods, snacks, arts and crafts, board games, and group activities. Staff members supervise study time but do not provide homework tutoring or guarantee assignment completion.Gyminny Kids reports that after-school staff undergo background checks and receive First Aid, CPR, and concussion-awareness training. The program maintains a maximum student-to-coach ratio of 12:1, with participants generally grouped according to age as enrollment permits.Families are responsible for arranging transportation because the organization does not provide its own school pickup or drop-off services.Beyond after-school care, Gyminny Kids provides recreational gymnastics, toddler and preschool classes, ninja training, adaptive gymnastics, competitive team programs, seasonal camps, and private lessons. Its facilities also host open gym sessions, birthday parties, and supervised children's events.The organization's gymnastics classes accommodate different developmental stages, beginning with parent-participation programs for young children and progressing to independent instruction and advanced training."Our services are organized around different ages, abilities, and family schedules," said a Gyminny Kids representative. "Whether children attend recreational gymnastics, camps, adaptive classes, or after-school activities, the emphasis is on age-appropriate instruction, consistent supervision, and opportunities to develop physical and social skills."Gyminny Kids operates locations in 4S Ranch, Poway, Carlsbad, La Costa, La Jolla UTC, and Solana Beach. Families can review location-specific enrollment information, attendance policies, and program details through the organization's website.About Gyminny KidsFounded in 1987, Gyminny Kids is a San Diego County gymnastics organization offering recreational and competitive gymnastics, early childhood movement programs, ninja classes, camps, and after-school activities. Its programs serve children across multiple age groups and experience levels, emphasizing structured instruction, physical development, and supervised participation.

Gyminny Kids Team

Gyminny Kids Inc.

+1 858-451-0204

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After-School Gymnastics for Children Fills San Diego's 3-to-6 Gap as Daylight Saving Ends News Provided By Bliss Drive Media, LLC November 03, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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