Data Phleet Expands NERC Compliance Automation Portfolio With FAC-008 Facility Ratings

data phleet adds FAC-008 automation, helping Generator and Transmission Owners streamline compliance checks, engineering documentation, and evidence collection.

- Ryan Larsen, data phleet CEOSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- data phleet Expands NERC Compliance Automation Portfolio with FAC-008 Facility RatingsNew automation addresses one of the industry's most frequently reported NERC compliance standards, helping Generator Owners and Transmission Owners reduce the burden of facility ratings documentation, validation, and evidence collection.data phleet, a technology company specializing in the automation of North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance, today announced the addition of FAC-008 (Facility Ratings) to its growing portfolio of automated NERC compliance requirements.FAC-008 is designed to ensure that Facility Ratings used in the reliable planning and operation of the Bulk Electric System (BES) are determined using technically sound principles. These ratings establish the limits of electrical facilities and equipment and are essential to determining System Operating Limits, supporting the reliable operation and planning of the electric grid.While fundamental to grid reliability, FAC-008 presents a substantial and ongoing compliance burden for Generator Owners (GOs) and Transmission Owners (TOs). Demonstrating compliance requires maintaining documented methodologies, validating equipment ratings against manufacturer specifications and engineering standards, identifying the most limiting equipment within a facility, and ensuring that ratings accurately reflect actual field conditions. Changes resulting from equipment replacements, upgrades, modifications, and re-ratings must also be reflected in supporting documentation and facility ratings databases.The complexity is compounded by the need to coordinate information across engineering, operations, asset management, and NERC compliance teams. Maintaining accurate, consistent, and audit-ready documentation across potentially extensive equipment inventories can require significant manual effort.FAC-008 is also one of the most frequently identified NERC compliance standards. NERC's 2025 Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Program Mid-Year Report identified FAC-008 among the three most frequently reported Operations and Planning standards. Its continued prominence in reported noncompliance highlights the difficulty registered entities face in maintaining accurate facility ratings and supporting compliance evidence over time."FAC-008 is an excellent example of where technology can make a meaningful difference in NERC compliance," said Ryan Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of data phleet. "The challenge isn't simply understanding the requirement. It's maintaining accurate engineering information, ensuring that equipment ratings and supporting documentation remain aligned, and being able to demonstrate compliance when requested. We're focused on reducing that manual burden through automation while keeping engineering professionals involved in review and decision-making."With the addition of FAC-008, data phleet continues expanding its technology platform to address the time-consuming and repetitive work associated with NERC compliance. Its growing portfolio includes automated requirements across multiple NERC categories, including PRC (Protection and Control) and CIP (Critical Infrastructure Protection), as well as other Operations and Planning requirements.By automating compliance checks and streamlining evidence collection, data phleet helps registered entities reduce repetitive administrative and engineering tasks, improve documentation consistency, identify potential compliance gaps, and maintain audit-ready records. The platform is designed to support human input and engineering review, providing compliance and engineering teams with greater visibility and control over their compliance activities."Every additional requirement we automate gives our customers another opportunity to reduce manual compliance work and redirect valuable engineering resources toward higher-value activities," added Larsen. "Our objective is to make NERC compliance more manageable, consistent, and sustainable across all of our customer locations and the entire industry."For more information about data phleet and its NERC compliance automation capabilities, visit .About data phleetdata phleet provides a technology-based SaaS platform that automates NERC compliance checks and evidence collection for organizations operating within the U.S. electric energy industry. By digitizing institutional knowledge and automating repetitive compliance activities, data phleet helps Generator Owners, Transmission Owners, and other registered entities improve compliance efficiency, identify potential gaps, and maintain audit-ready documentation.The platform supports automation across multiple NERC Reliability Standard categories, including PRC, CIP, FAC, MOD, and VAR. Available deployment options include Microsoft Azure-hosted SaaS, hybrid, and on-premise environments.NERC Compliance Checks. Automated and audit-ready.

Ryan Larsen

data phleet, Inc.

+1 801-787-1747

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data phleet Expands NERC Compliance Automation Portfolio with FAC-008 Facility Ratings News Provided By data phleet, Inc. November 03, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology



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