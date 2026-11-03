UH Law Center Kicks Off Initiative On Space Law With 'Hot Topics' Webinar Featuring Experts From NASA And Axiom Space

New initiative connects UHLC students with leading scholars and practitioners in the dynamic space law arena

- Chris Mirasola, assistant professor of law at the UH Law Center, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As humanity continues to explore space and private companies jump in with space-related opportunities, a new generation of lawyers will be needed to help navigate questions that once seemed to only exist in science fiction. To help prepare these future lawyers, the University of Houston Law Center is launching its new Initiative on Space Law, bringing together courses, faculty expertise and student opportunities focused on one of the legal profession's fastest evolving fields.The initiative officially debuts Wednesday, Nov. 4, with “Hot Topics in Space Law,” a free webinar that examines emerging issues in commercial space activity, national security and space resource development. Co-sponsored by the student-led Space Law Society, speakers include UHLC faculty, along with Tracey Davies, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary at Axiom Space.“Today's lawyers are helping shape the legal framework for tomorrow's space economy,” said UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes.“From commercialization and international governance to national security and innovation, the questions are complex and growing. UH Law's new initiative gives our students opportunities to engage with these issues and learn from experts working on them every day.”Located in Houston, home to NASA's Johnson Space Center and a growing aerospace economy, UH Law is the anchor for this initiative that connects students with faculty and practitioners working on the frontlines of space-related legal issues.Among them is UHLC alumna Rebecca Bresnik (LL.M. '08), associate general counsel of international and space law for NASA with more than two decades of experience in the field, including teaching at her alma mater as an adjunct professor. She teaches the Law Center's Space Law course, which looks at the legal frameworks governing activities in outer space such as the International Space Station, commercial ventures, and the lunar surface as well as more focused legal issues, including sovereignty claims liability and responsibility for space activities and spectrum allocation and satellite frequency management."I chose to become an adjunct professor because, after more than two decades of working in this field, I felt a strong desire to share my practical experience with students in a meaningful and accessible way,” Bresnik said.“Teaching gives me the opportunity not only to pass on what I've learned, but also to continue growing alongside the next generation of leaders who will shape the future."The initiative also draws on the expertise of UHLC full-time faculty, including Chris Mirasola, assistant professor of law, whose scholarship in international law and national security touches on many of the geopolitical and legal questions increasingly tied to space activities.Law Center students interested in continuing to explore this area of law can participate in activities convened by the Space Law Society, which offers programming, networking and opportunities for those interested in the field.“This is an exciting moment for UH Law students interested in helping shape the future,” Mirasola said.“The legal decisions made today will influence how humanity explores, works and lives in space for generations.”EVENT DETAILSWHAT:“Hot Topics in Space Law” a virtual program exploring space-related legal issues, including Earth-oriented space services, governance of space resources and military activities in space.WHO: Tracey Davies, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary at Axiom Space. University of Houston Law Center faculty experts, including Dean Leonard M. Baynes; Rebecca Bresnik, adjunct professor and associate general counsel of international and space law for NASA; and Chris Mirasola, assistant professor of law.CREDIT: Attendees are eligible to receive two hours of continuing legal education credit (Texas).WHEN: 3-5 p.m. Central Time, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026WHERE: Online via ZoomClick here to register or visit: #/registrationFor more information, visit: Hot Topics in Space Law atMEDIA CONTACTS:For more information or interviews, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184,... or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824,....About the University of Houston Law CenterThe University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the Law Center No. 54 overall among law schools nationwide and ranked UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, and Part-time programs in the Top 10. The Law Center is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.About the University of HoustonThe University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most culturally rich regions in the country, UH enrolls nearly 49,000 students.

Rashda Khan

University of Houston Law Center

+1 713-743-7587

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UH Law Center Kicks Off Initiative on Space Law with 'Hot Topics' Webinar Featuring Experts from NASA and Axiom Space News Provided By University of Houston Law Center November 03, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry, Science



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