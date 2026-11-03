Women Grateful To PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Free LPG Cylinder Refill Subsidy

MENAFN - IANS) Moradabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on receiving free LPG cylinder refill subsidies, under an initiative announced by the latter.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Adityanath announced the distribution of LPG cylinder refill subsidies worth Rs 1,500 crore to more than 1.89 crore eligible families on the occasion of Diwali, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government has prioritised public welfare over dynastic politics.

During a programme organised in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, the subsidies were distributed among the women beneficiaries, bringing visible joy and relief to many.

The women praised the state government's initiative and expressed their gratitude to CM Adityanath.

They said that this "festive gift" from the state government had provided much-needed support to their families before the Diwali festival.

The women added that the subsidy had been extended without any discrimination, offering financial assistance to needy families.

Appreciating the state government's move, the women also said that receiving a "free LPG cylinder refill" before the festival was a significant relief for them and would help ease household expenses during the celebrations.

Speaking to IANS, Pinki Kumari said: "We very happy to receive this 'Diwali gift'. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, is making great efforts and it should continue to remain in power."

She also added that women's safety in Uttar Pradesh has increased significantly after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government came to power.

"Earlier, women were not safe in the state but that situation has improved. Now perpetrators are punished adequately," she said.

Another beneficiary, Sarita, also hailed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for providing the subsidy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath transferred Rs 1,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana', at an event in Lucknow.

Explaining that a filled LPG cylinder costs Rs 983.45, of which the Central government provides a subsidy of Rs 335.40, the Chief Minister said: "The remaining Rs 648.55, which beneficiaries had to pay themselves, has now been covered by the state government as a Diwali gift and paid directly to the gas companies. As a result, beneficiaries will receive LPG cylinders free of cost and can use the savings of around Rs 650 for Diwali celebrations, including for buying sweets and lamps."