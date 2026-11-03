Telangana To Continue Dialogue With Maharashtra On Tummidihatti Barrage

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday said that it will continue dialogue with Maharashtra on the proposed construction of Tummidihatti Barrage.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asked the officials of the Irrigation Department to maintain a good rapport and continue the dialogue with the Maharashtra government.

He directed them to be fully prepared with comprehensive details of the areas likely to be submerged, emphasising that all relevant documents, including existing agreements and other important issues, should be exchanged with the Maharashtra government.

The Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting with officials on the Tummidihatti barrage proposed to be constructed across the Pranahita River on the Telangana–Maharashtra border.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy made some suggestions to the officials with regard to the recent discussions held with Maharashtra and other related issues.

The Chief Minister said that the government is prepared to provide adequate compensation for any lands in Maharashtra that may be affected by submergence and is also ready to deposit funds into a joint account of the two state governments.

Telangana would not object to Maharashtra conducting its own survey on the potential submergence of lands, he said.

The officials were ordered to furnish all the information sought by Maharashtra in a timely manner.

A Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 26, and the latter had responded positively to consider Telangana's request to give the nod for construction of Tummidihatti Barrage with a height of 152 metres.

While expressing willingness to revisit Telangana's request, Fadnavis emphasised that several technical, environmental, and administrative steps would have to be completed before reaching a final conclusion.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister had proposed the constitution of a joint committee of officials headed by the Principal Secretaries of the Irrigation Departments of both states.

The committee would examine the proposed barrage height, water availability, submergence implications, affected agricultural lands, compensation requirements, and other technical matters.

It would also examine the assessments and concerns of both states regarding the extent of submergence and the possible impact on land and local communities, including alternative approaches where necessary.

It was suggested that officials and technical experts from both states work together to prepare a clear timeline and roadmap for further discussions and necessary action.

It was agreed that the way forward would be worked out by the officials and experts of the two states.