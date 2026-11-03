Telangana CM Seeks Better Coordination With Maharashtra For Tummidihatti

Telangana CM Directs Cooperation on Tummidihatti Project

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the irrigation officials to maintain a good rapport and continue the dialogue with the Maharashtra government on the proposed construction of the Tummidihatti barrage. According to an official release, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to be fully prepared with comprehensive details of the submerged areas, emphasising that all relevant documents, including existing agreements and other important issues, should be exchanged with the Maharashtra government.

Review of Barrage Construction Progress

The CM and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a review meeting with officials on Tummidihetti barrage at Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday. The Chief Minister made some suggestions to the officials with regard to the recent discussions held with Maharashtra and other related issues.

Government Preparedness and Compensation

CM Revanth Reddy said that the government is prepared to provide adequate compensation for any lands in Maharashtra that may be affected by submergence and is also ready to deposit funds into a joint account of the two state governments, a release said. The Chief Minister noted that the state would not object to Maharashtra conducting its own survey on the potential submergence of lands. The officials were ordered to furnish all the information sought by Maharashtra in a timely manner. Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das, Secretary to the Irrigation Department Sridhar, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation, Ramesh, and other senior officials were present.

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