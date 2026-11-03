Punjabi Music Industry Bids Farewell To Yo Yo Honey Singhs Nephew

Final Rites for Divit Aulakh

The final rites of Divit Aulakh, nephew of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and son of Speed Records owner Dinesh Aulakh, were performed at the Model Town cremation ground in Jalandhar on Tuesday, with several prominent personalities from the Punjabi music and entertainment industry gathering to pay their last respects. Divit tragically lost his life in a road accident in Jalandhar on Sunday, leaving his family and the Punjabi music fraternity mourning the loss. A large number of people gathered at the cremation ground to bid farewell to the young man.

Several prominent singers, including Gippy Grewal, Babbu Maan, Jazzy B, Amrit Maan and Satinder Sartaaj, came forward to shoulder his mortal remains. Singers Preet Harpal and Ranjit Bawa were also present to pay their final respects. Yo Yo Honey Singh stood alongside the bereaved family during the difficult time. Divit's father, Dinesh Aulakh, performed the last rites, while the grief-stricken family struggled to come to terms with the devastating loss. His mother was inconsolable as she stood beside her son's mortal remains, repeatedly calling out to him. The emotional scenes left several people present, including members of the music fraternity, deeply moved.

Details of the Tragic Accident

Divit Aulakh was killed in the road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, early Sunday. Divit reportedly lost his life along with his friend Aarav Talwar in the accident that happened near 3:30 am on Sunday. Divit's phone reportedly had its crash detection feature activated at the time of the accident, with his mother's number saved as an emergency contact. Following the crash, an alert along with the location was sent to her mobile phone. She subsequently informed the family, and relatives tried reaching Divit over the phone but received no response. They eventually learnt about the accident after contacting his friends.

Calls for Improved Road Safety

Speaking to the media, actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi, who was present to pay his respects, expressed his grief while also highlighting the larger issue of road safety. Speaking about the family's unbearable loss, he said that while people could offer condolences and return to their homes, only those who had lost a loved one could truly understand the emptiness left behind.“Everyone can express their condolences and head back home. But only the empty houses know what they're going through. There is no greater injustice than this,” he said.

He further questioned the continued loss of lives in road accidents and criticised the lack of seriousness surrounding road safety measures. Highlighting the need for better road infrastructure, awareness among young drivers, reflectors on vehicles and stricter attention to road and roadside safety, Ghuggi stressed that systemic improvements were urgently needed to prevent such tragedies. "The sad part is, how long will all this go on? How long will there be bloodshed on the roads? There's never any seriousness when it comes to controlling this. There's nothing about educating kids, fixing the road system, having reflectors on vehicles, or servicing vehicles. We aren't seeing a system like that yet. Who knows how many lives will be lost like this," he remarked, urging greater attention towards preventing road accidents.

Condolences and Industry Solidarity

BJP leader Sushil Rinku also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as extremely unfortunate. Praying for strength for Dinesh Aulakh and his wife, he said that such grief was beyond words and that the family could only find the strength to endure it by seeking refuge in Guru Maharaj. The funeral witnessed an overwhelming show of solidarity from the Punjabi entertainment industry, with singers, artists and well-wishers standing alongside the Aulakh family during their hour of grief. Earlier, Honey Singh had also expressed his sorrow over the death of his nephew through an emotional message on social media. Sharing an emotional message, the singer wrote, "Its dark decade for me Loss of my nephew Is Devastating Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)