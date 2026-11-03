Global Trust & Corporate Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast Report, 2026-2031 Regulatory Complexity And Private Markets Drive Growth To US$18.93 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by regulatory complexity, outsourced fund administration and cross-border wealth structuring, with tech-enabled compliance and global scale shaping competition.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Trust & Corporate Services Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trust and corporate services market is valued at US$ 14.62 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 18.93 billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026-2031, supported by increasing regulatory complexity, continued expansion in private markets and rising demand for cross-border wealth structuring.

Beneficial-ownership requirements, anti-money laundering obligations and global minimum-tax rules are increasing compliance demands for corporations, investment firms, family offices and private clients. These developments are strengthening demand for specialist providers capable of managing multi-jurisdictional governance, administration, reporting and regulatory obligations. At the same time, growth in private equity, venture capital and alternative assets is creating additional opportunities for outsourced fund administration and related corporate services.

North America remains the largest regional market, accounting for 33% of global revenue in 2025. The United States leads the region with a market value of US$ 4.10 billion, based on analysis covering 15 profiled countries. The region benefits from established financial infrastructure, significant private capital activity and sustained demand for trust, governance and compliance services.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%. Hong Kong, Singapore, China and India are central to this growth as cross-border investment, fund formation and family-office structuring continue to scale. The region's increasing role in global wealth management and private capital is expected to support demand for providers with broad jurisdictional coverage and integrated service capabilities.

Corporate services represent the largest service segment, contributing 36.0% of market revenue in 2025. On an industry basis, private equity, venture capital and alternatives clients account for 33.0% of revenue, highlighting the importance of private-markets administration to future market development. Outsourced full-service delivery remains the leading operating model, representing 58.0% of revenue as clients seek consolidated support across compliance, governance, administration and reporting functions.

The competitive landscape includes 15 profiled providers. Vistra, Apex Group and TMF Group collectively account for approximately 24.5% of 2025 market revenue. The remaining share is distributed among bank-owned trust units, specialist providers and regional firms, indicating that the market remains fragmented despite the scale of its leading participants.

Through 2031, competition is expected to be shaped by three primary trends:



Expansion of tech-enabled compliance platforms that support increasingly complex regulatory and reporting requirements.

Growth in private-markets fund administration as managers increase their reliance on outsourced operational capabilities. Consolidation among mid-sized providers seeking greater scale, wider jurisdictional reach and stronger technology infrastructure.

These trends are expected to favour platform providers that combine global coverage, operational scale and integrated technology. Providers able to support clients across multiple jurisdictions while maintaining consistent compliance and service standards will be positioned to capture a larger share of market growth. The report indicates that regulatory expertise, private capital capabilities and scalable delivery models will remain critical competitive factors as the global trust and corporate services market advances toward 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Trust & Corporate Services Market Segmentation

2.1 By Client Type

2.2 By Service Line

2.3 By Client Industry

2.4 By Delivery Model

2.5 By Revenue Type

2.6 By Provider Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Trust & Corporate Services Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Trust & Corporate Services Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Trust & Corporate Services Market

United Kingdom

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Netherlands

4.4 Asia Pacific Trust & Corporate Services Market

Hong Kong

Singapore

China

India

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Trust & Corporate Services Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Vistra

6.2 Apex Group

6.3 TMF Group

6.4 Alter Domus

6.5 Corporation Service Company (CSC)

6.6 The Citco Group

6.7 BNY Corporate Trust

6.8 JTC Group

6.9 Ocorian

6.10 U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust

6.11 Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank)

6.12 Deutsche Bank Trust & Agency Services

6.13 Citi Agency & Trust

6.14 Computershare Corporate Trust

6.15 Law Debenture

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Fee Model Landscape by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Consolidating a Multi-Jurisdiction Portfolio

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

Companies Featured



Vistra

Apex Group

TMF Group

Alter Domus

Corporation Service Company (CSC)

The Citco Group

BNY Corporate Trust

JTC Group

Ocorian

U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust

Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank)

Deutsche Bank Trust & Agency Services

Citi Agency & Trust

Computershare Corporate Trust Law Debenture

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