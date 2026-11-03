FINTECH.TV Expands Streaming Distribution Through Freecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FINTECH.TV, the global financial media company broadcasting daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with studios in Dubai at Canadian University Dubai and daily live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago, today announced a new distribution agreement with FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST), expanding access to FINTECH.TV's 24/7 financial news programming through FreeCast's streaming ecosystem.







Through the agreement, FINTECH.TV joins FreeCast's growing lineup of live streaming channels, giving viewers another way to access FINTECH.TV programming across supported smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and the web.

“Consumers should not have to work harder to find credible financial information simply because television has become more fragmented,” said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV.“FreeCast is addressing that fragmentation by bringing programming and services together through a unified experience. For FINTECH.TV, this is an opportunity to place our coverage inside an ecosystem built around discovery and accessibility, making it easier for audiences to find financial programming alongside the rest of the content they consume.”

Expanding Access Across the Streaming Ecosystem

FreeCast operates a streaming platform that brings together live television, free streaming channels, premium content and on-demand entertainment. Its consumer offering advertises more than 500 free live channels and more than 500,000 on-demand movies and television programs.

Beyond its direct-to-consumer service, FreeCast provides Platform-as-a-Service technology that enables telecommunications providers, broadband operators, wireless carriers and other partners to develop branded streaming experiences using its infrastructure.

“Financial news should be accessible wherever audiences are watching,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FINTECH.TV.“FreeCast gives us another distribution channel that connects our programming with viewers who follow markets, business and technology, without requiring them to seek out a dedicated financial news platform.”

Global Financial Programming for Connected Audiences

FINTECH.TV delivers live and original programming from major financial centers around the world, connecting developments across traditional markets, private capital, financial technology and emerging financial infrastructure.

The network broadcasts daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with studios in Dubai at Canadian University Dubai and daily live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago.

Programming includes Market Movers: The Opening Bell and Market Movers: Midday, delivering live market coverage and executive interviews from the New York Stock Exchange; Capital Markets, connecting financial developments across Gulf markets and Wall Street; Taking Stock, covering the closing moments of the U.S. trading day; and Startup to Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV's daily program exploring entrepreneurship, capital formation and the path from private enterprise to the public markets.

“A financial news channel is a valuable addition to our lineup, especially as financial technology expands access to and interest in the markets. There's a whole new class of retail investors alongside the professionals, and our platform allows us to offer different channels that cater to different audiences in a way that a cable-based model didn't support. We're excited to bring FINTECH.TV to new viewers through our platform,” said Tracy West, Executive Vice President of Digital Content at FreeCast.

Building Distribution for a Fragmented Media Market

The FreeCast agreement builds on FINTECH.TV's continued expansion across linear television, connected TV, streaming and digital distribution. By combining original financial programming with a growing network of distribution partners, FINTECH.TV is creating additional ways for audiences to discover and access its coverage across supported platforms and devices.

“The next phase of television will not be defined by one platform replacing another,” Molinari added.“It will be defined by how effectively content can move across platforms without losing the audience along the way. FreeCast has built around that reality. As FINTECH.TV expands, we want our programming to participate in that interconnected ecosystem rather than depend on any single distribution model.”

FINTECH.TV is available through FreeCast alongside the platform's growing lineup of live streaming programming.

About FreeCast

FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST) is a streaming media aggregation and technology company providing consumer streaming services and Platform-as-a-Service solutions. FreeCast brings live sports, premium entertainment, local channels, and streaming services, all in one place. FreeCast lets you stream live TV, local channels, and watch free movies and TV shows online on any device, no cable, no subscriptions, no limits.

FreeCast is a digital entertainment company dedicated to making streaming simple, accessible, and affordable. Through FreeCast.com and our suite of platforms, we aggregate live TV, news, sports, and on-demand content into one easy-to-use experience, all in one place, all for free or at low cost. We believe in giving consumers choice, control, and value in how they enjoy entertainment.

For more information, visit FreeCas.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global financial media company delivering real-time coverage of financial markets, capital formation, financial technology, digital assets and global economic trends, broadcasting daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with studios in Dubai at Canadian University Dubai and daily live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago.

FINTECH.TV is part of FINTECH Media Group, which also includes TAP, The Signal and Breakout. TAP is a financial technology company providing market intelligence, brokerage connectivity, payments technology, registry systems and tokenization infrastructure. The Signal is FINTECH.TV's markets newsletter. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform.

Learn more at FINTECH.T

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Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

FINTECH.TV

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FINTECH.TV Expands Streaming Distribution Through FreeCast

CONTACT: Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer FINTECH.TV...