Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2031 Targeted Biologics, Earlier Diagnosis, And Expanding Access Unlock New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targeted biologics, advanced diagnostics and improved surgery drive adoption, while rising thyroid disorders and expanding healthcare access support growth.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2026 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, covering key therapeutic categories, routes of administration, distribution channels, regions and countries. Market segmentation by therapeutic type includes monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, vitamins and other therapies. Routes of administration comprise oral, parenteral and topical treatments, while distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online channels.

Geographic coverage spans the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The country-level analysis examines the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan and India, providing insight into market opportunities across established and emerging healthcare systems.

The global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market is expanding as the prevalence of Graves' disease, hyperthyroidism and other thyroid disorders increases. Because Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is frequently associated with Graves' disease, a growing diagnosed patient population is strengthening demand for effective therapies. Greater clinical awareness and earlier diagnosis are also supporting treatment adoption, aided by advances in diagnostic technologies such as MRI and CT scans.

Therapeutic innovation remains a major market growth driver. The management of TED is moving away from approaches centered primarily on monitoring and surgery toward targeted biologic therapies. Monoclonal antibodies and other advanced treatments are broadening the available therapeutic landscape, with increased emphasis on vision preservation, cosmetic outcomes and quality of life. Continued research and the introduction of improved therapies are expected to enhance patient outcomes and support long-term market development.

Epidemiological trends further demonstrate the need for effective Thyroid Eye Disease treatment. TED affects an estimated 25% to 50% of individuals with Graves' disease and may also occur independently. Reported annual incidence rates of approximately 16 cases per 100,000 women and 2.9 cases per 100,000 men indicate a meaningful patient population requiring diagnosis, disease management and specialist care.

Patients with severe TED may experience substantial visual impairment and reduced quality of life, increasing the likelihood of medical intervention. Demand spans pharmaceutical treatment, targeted biologic therapy and surgical procedures, depending on disease activity and severity. Advances in surgical techniques have improved outcomes and reduced complication risks, while the growing range of therapies for active disease is creating additional opportunities across the treatment pathway.

Healthcare infrastructure development in emerging economies is also contributing to Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market growth. Expanded clinical capacity, improved access to specialists and greater availability of diagnostic services are enabling more patients to receive timely evaluation and treatment. These trends are particularly relevant in high-population markets such as China and India.

Environmental and lifestyle factors may also influence the incidence of autoimmune and thyroid-related conditions. Exposure to pollution, chemicals and radiation can affect autoimmune disease risk, particularly in markets where environmental controls remain limited. Changes in dietary patterns, increased consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity and elevated stress levels may contribute to hormonal disruption and a greater burden of thyroid-related disorders.

Overall, the report identifies rising disease prevalence, improved diagnostic capabilities, increasing awareness, therapeutic innovation and expanding healthcare access as central forces shaping the global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market. Growth prospects are reinforced by the transition toward targeted treatments, continued improvements in surgical care and stronger attention to patient-centered outcomes. The analysis offers detailed market segmentation and geographic insight to help industry participants evaluate demand, competitive developments and future opportunities across the global TED treatment landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

2.2 Expansion into Iron Deficient Regions

3. Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Clinical Signs Of Thyroid Eye Disease

3.2 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

3.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Value Assessment, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

3.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

3.5.1 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Attractiveness Index, By Therapeutic Type

3.5.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Corticosteroids, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Vitamins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Other Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

3.6.1 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Overview

3.6.2 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Attractiveness Index, By Route of Administration

3.6.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Topical, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

3.7.1 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Overview

3.7.2 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Attractiveness Index, By Distribution Channel

3.7.3 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Snapshot

5.2 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Key Factors

5.4 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

5.5 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

5.5.1 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type Overview

5.5.2 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Corticosteroids, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Vitamins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.5 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Other Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

5.6.1 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Overview

5.6.2 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.3 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.6.4 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Topical, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

5.7.1 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Overview

5.7.2 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.3 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.7.4 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.8 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Country

5.8.1 Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Country Overview

5.8.2 United States Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.8.2.1 United States Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

5.8.2.2 United States Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

5.8.2.3 United States Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

5.8.3 Canada Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.8.3.1 Canada Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

5.8.3.2 Canada Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

5.8.3.3 Canada Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

5.8.4 Rest of Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

5.8.4.1 Rest of Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

5.8.4.2 Rest of Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

5.8.4.3 Rest of Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6. Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Snapshot

6.2 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.3 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Key Factors

6.4 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

6.5 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

6.5.1 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type Overview

6.5.2 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.3 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Corticosteroids, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.4 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Vitamins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.5.5 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Other Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

6.6.1 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Overview

6.6.2 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.3 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.6.4 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Topical, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

6.7.1 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Overview

6.7.2 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.3 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.7.4 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Country

6.8.1 Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Country Overview

6.8.2 Germany Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8.2.1 Germany Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

6.8.2.2 Germany Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

6.8.2.3 Germany Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.8.3 United Kingdom Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8.3.1 United Kingdom Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

6.8.3.2 United Kingdom Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

6.8.3.3 United Kingdom Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.8.4 France Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8.4.1 France Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

6.8.4.2 France Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

6.8.4.3 France Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.8.5 Italy Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8.5.1 Italy Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

6.8.5.2 Italy Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

6.8.5.3 Italy Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.8.6 Spain Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8.6.1 Spain Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

6.8.6.2 Spain Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

6.8.6.3 Spain Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.8.7 Rest of Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

6.8.7.1 Rest of Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

6.8.7.2 Rest of Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

6.8.7.3 Rest of Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

7. Asia Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Snapshot

7.2 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Key Factors

7.4 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

7.5 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

7.5.1 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type Overview

7.5.2 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Corticosteroids, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.4 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Vitamins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.5.5 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Other Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

7.6.1 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Overview

7.6.2 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.6.4 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Topical, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

7.7.1 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Overview

7.7.2 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.3 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.7.4 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

7.8 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Country

7.8.1 Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Country Overview

7.8.2 China Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.8.2.1 China Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

7.8.2.2 China Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

7.8.2.3 China Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

7.8.3 Japan Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.8.3.1 Japan Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

7.8.3.2 Japan Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

7.8.3.3 Japan Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

7.8.4 India Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.8.4.1 India Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

7.8.4.2 India Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

7.8.4.3 India Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

7.8.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

7.8.5.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type

7.8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration

7.8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

8. Middle East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Snapshot

8.2 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

8.3 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Key Factors

8.4 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

8.5 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

8.5.1 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutic Type Overview

8.5.2 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Monoclonal Antibodies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.3 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Corticosteroids, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.4 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Vitamins, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.5.5 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Other Therapeutics, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

8.6.1 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Overview

8.6.2 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.3 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.6.4 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Topical, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.7 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

8.7.1 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Overview

8.7.2 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.7.3 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

8.7.4 Middle-East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Size, By Online Channel, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 Amgen

9.4.2 Viridian therapeutics

9.4.3 Novartis AG

9.4.4 Roche holding AG

9.4.5 Sanofi

9.4.6 AbbVie Inc.

9.4.7 Teva Pharmaceutical

10. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [157]

List of Tables [90]

Companies Featured



Amgen

Viridian therapeutics

Novartis AG

Roche holding AG

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical

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