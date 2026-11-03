Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Intelligence Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Premiumisation And Novel Proteins Drive Growth To $88.5 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pet Food Ingredients Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pet food ingredients market is projected to grow from US$ 59.90 Billion in 2025 to US$ 88.50 Billion by 2031, recording a CAGR of 6.7% during 2026-2031, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by pet humanisation and premiumisation, increasing pet ownership in emerging economies, and rising demand for functional, novel-protein and palatability ingredients.
Consumer expectations surrounding pet nutrition, product quality and ingredient transparency continue to influence purchasing decisions and product development. As pet owners place greater emphasis on nutrition and wellness, manufacturers are expanding their use of premium proteins, functional additives and differentiated ingredient solutions. This shift is creating opportunities for suppliers that can combine consistent quality, food safety credentials, traceability and technical application support.
North America Maintains Market Leadership
North America is the largest regional pet food ingredients market, accounting for 33.0% of global revenue in 2025. The United States leads the region and is valued at US$ 18.41 billion within the report's coverage of 15 profiled countries. The country's established pet food manufacturing base, high rates of pet ownership and strong demand for premium formulations continue to support regional market leadership.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 9.2%. China, India and Thailand are expected to contribute significantly to this growth as pet food consumption and domestic production increase. Expanding urban populations, evolving consumer spending patterns and wider adoption of commercially manufactured pet food are strengthening demand for ingredients across the region.
Animal Proteins and Dry Kibble Lead Key Segments
Meat and animal proteins represent 40.0% of pet food ingredients market revenue in 2025, making them the leading ingredient category. Their position reflects sustained demand for protein-rich formulations and products designed to meet nutritional and palatability requirements.
Dogs account for 46.0% of revenue on a pet-type basis, maintaining the largest share among the animals assessed. Dry kibble remains the dominant product format, representing 58.0% of the market. Premium and super-premium products collectively hold a 42.0% share, highlighting the commercial importance of higher-value formulations and specialised ingredient systems.
Competitive Landscape Remains Fragmented
The market includes 15 profiled suppliers. Darling Ingredients, ADM and Cargill together account for approximately 9.8% of estimated 2025 revenue. The remaining market is distributed among major ingredient companies, specialist suppliers, renderers and regional businesses, creating a diverse and competitive supplier environment.
This fragmentation provides opportunities for companies with differentiated protein sources, functional capabilities and strong regional customer relationships. Scale alone is unlikely to determine future market positioning, as manufacturers increasingly require dependable sourcing, regulatory compliance, formulation expertise and consistent performance across multiple pet food applications.
Novel Proteins and Traceability Shape the Outlook
Through 2031, novel proteins, functional additives and traceability are expected to reshape competition in the global pet food ingredients market. Suppliers with secure raw-material access, robust safety credentials and effective application support will be well positioned to respond to changing formulation requirements.
The report indicates that continued innovation in ingredient functionality and protein diversification will remain central to market growth. Companies capable of supporting premium product development while maintaining quality, transparency and supply reliability are expected to benefit as pet food manufacturers address increasingly sophisticated consumer expectations worldwide.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction & Report Scope
1.1 Scope & Methodology
2. Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Segmentation
2.1 By Source
2.2 By Ingredient Type
2.3 By Pet Type
2.4 By Pet Food Format
2.5 By Pet Food Tier
2.6 By Supplier Type
2.7 Segmentation Summary
2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix
3. Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Analysis
3.1 Market Snapshot
3.2 Current Market Trend
3.3 Predicted Market Trend
3.4 Market Value Reconciliation
3.5 Pricing Analysis
3.6 Regulatory Landscape
3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Global and Regional Comparison
4.2 North America Pet Food Ingredients Market
United States
Canada
4.3 Europe Pet Food Ingredients Market
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Netherlands
4.4 Asia Pacific Pet Food Ingredients Market
China
India
Japan
Australia
Thailand
4.5 Latin America & MEA Pet Food Ingredients Market
Brazil
Mexico
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025
5.4 Recent Developments
5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers
6. Company Profiles
6.1 Darling Ingredients
6.2 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
6.3 Cargill
6.4 Symrise (Pet Food)
6.5 Kerry Group
6.6 DSM-Firmenich
6.7 Ingredion
6.8 Tereos
6.9 Roquette
6.10 BASF (Animal Nutrition)
6.11 Kemin Industries
6.12 AFB International
6.13 Balchem
6.14 IFF
6.15 Tyson Foods
7. Market Dynamics
7.1 Growth Drivers
7.2 Market Challenges
7.3 Market Trends
7.4 Technology Landscape
7.5 Pricing & Contract Models by Region
8. Strategic Outlook
8.1 Strategic Recommendations
8.2 Investment Themes for Investors
8.3 Case Study - Reformulating with Alternative Proteins
8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion
List of Figures [39]
Companies Featured
- Darling Ingredients Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Cargill Symrise (Pet Food) Kerry Group DSM-Firmenich Ingredion Tereos Roquette BASF (Animal Nutrition) Kemin Industries AFB International Balchem IFF Tyson Foods
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