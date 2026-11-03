Global Digital Transformation By Industry Market To Reach US$5.0 Trillion By 2030: 7Meerkat, Actionpoint Technology Limited And Addact Technologies Drive 26.5% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Transformation by Industry - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Digital Transformation by Industry market, estimated at US$1.2 trillion in 2024, is projected to reach US$5.0 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 26.5%. The comprehensive market report examines the technologies, business functions, deployment models and industry applications shaping digital transformation worldwide. It also assesses recent global tariff developments and their effects on technology investment, sourcing strategies, supply chains and regional market growth.

Technology Trends Reshaping the Global Business Landscape

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, cloud computing and the Internet of Things are accelerating digital transformation across industries. Enterprises are using these technologies to automate operations, improve decision-making, optimize resources and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Cloud-based platforms remain central to enterprise modernization, supporting scalable infrastructure, operational agility and wider access to advanced digital capabilities.

Blockchain is gaining importance in financial services, logistics and supply chain management by strengthening security, transparency and traceability. Meanwhile, 5G connectivity is supporting smart factories, autonomous systems, remote healthcare and connected urban infrastructure. Augmented reality, virtual reality and robotic process automation are also advancing digital workflows in retail, education, entertainment and enterprise operations.

Developing economies represent a significant growth opportunity as governments and businesses use digital technologies to modernize public services and overcome legacy infrastructure constraints. E-governance, smart city programs, digital healthcare and financial inclusion initiatives are expanding adoption across emerging markets.

Innovation and Consumer Demand Accelerate Market Expansion

Innovation continues to redefine business models and competitive strategies. AI-powered chatbots, recommendation platforms and predictive analytics enable organizations to improve engagement and personalize services at scale. Fintech developments, including digital wallets, blockchain-based transactions and decentralized finance platforms, are transforming financial ecosystems. Hybrid work is also sustaining demand for cloud collaboration tools, cybersecurity platforms and virtual work environments.

Consumer behavior remains a major catalyst for digitalization. Smartphone adoption, high-speed connectivity and demand for seamless online services have made mobile-first and omnichannel strategies essential. Social media, influencer marketing and interactive campaigns provide brands with direct customer engagement opportunities, while subscription models are expanding across entertainment, software and digital education.

Environmental priorities are also influencing technology investment. Consumers increasingly favor sustainable brands, transparent supply chains and digital solutions that improve energy and resource efficiency. These expectations are encouraging investment in green technologies, connected operations and data-driven sustainability programs.

Market Growth Drivers and Industry Opportunities

The Digital Transformation by Industry market is benefiting from widespread cloud and Software-as-a-Service adoption, growing cybersecurity requirements, 5G deployment and increased use of AI, IoT and advanced analytics. Healthcare organizations are investing in telemedicine, digital diagnostics and AI-assisted patient care. Retailers are implementing omnichannel commerce, customer analytics and intelligent supply chain systems. Manufacturers are adopting digital twins, automation and predictive maintenance to improve productivity and reduce downtime.

Government funding for digital infrastructure, smart cities and digital literacy is further supporting adoption. Together, technological progress, evolving customer expectations and industry-specific modernization programs position digital transformation as a critical driver of long-term economic growth.

Market Scope and Segmentation



Offering: Software and services

Technology: Big data and analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, social media and other technologies

Business Function: Marketing and sales, accounting and finance, IT and operations, human resources and other functions

Deployment: On-premise and hosted solutions

End Use: Banking, financial services and insurance; government; IT and telecommunications; manufacturing; retail; healthcare; and other industries Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World

Key Market Insights



The software offering segment is forecast to reach US$2.8 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3%.

The services offering segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 30.0% during the analysis period.

The U.S. market was estimated at US$318.8 billion in 2024.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 25.2%, reaching US$758.8 billion by 2030. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market and Asia-Pacific.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual market sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis dating to 2015. It evaluates competitive positioning, regional prospects, technology innovation, economic indicators and structural changes in globalization. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for market shifts and identifies emerging revenue opportunities.

The analysis incorporates global trade and economic developments available as of June 2025. Coverage includes tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing changes and geographic realignment. Forecasts have been revised to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty and evolving trade relationships. Buyers also receive a complimentary July 2025 update addressing finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements, revised projections and expanded country-level analysis.

Report Features



Independent market forecasts and annual sales analysis through 2030

Detailed assessment of market trends, growth drivers, restraints and industry opportunities

Regional analysis covering major developed and emerging economies

Competitive intelligence, global market share estimates and company positioning

Profiles of selected participants, including 7meerkat, ActionPoint Technology Limited, Addact Technologies, Ajar Technology, Aleger Global Ltd., APTLOGICA Technologies Private Limited, Arbusta, Arthur D. Little Japan, Axiom Technology Group and BEAM Consulting GmbH Complimentary report updates for one year

Designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation and competitive benchmarking, the report provides actionable intelligence for organizations seeking to assess opportunities in the rapidly expanding global Digital Transformation by Industry market.



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