Onlend Unveils No-Code Infrastructure To Launch Custom Onchain Lending Apps

Built by a team with experience scaling a leading DeFi lending protocol, Onlend aims to make it easier for fintechs, asset managers, curators, and asset issuers to build and operate their own lending products.

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onlend

The project is entering a market with considerable room for expansion. Global debt surpassed $350 trillion in early 2026, according to the Institute of International Finance, while active loans across DeFi protocols currently stand at approximately $33 billion, according to DefiLlama. Although the figures measure different markets, they illustrate the relatively small scale of onchain lending today.

At the same time, the infrastructure supporting onchain financial activity continues to expand. The stablecoin market has grown beyond $300 billion, while the value of tokenized real-world assets has reached approximately $39 billion, creating new opportunities for lending products built around these assets.

However, launching such products remains challenging. Existing lending protocols offer established markets but can limit how teams configure and operate their lending use cases. Building custom infrastructure, meanwhile, requires significant engineering resources and development time.

Onlend addresses this gap with a permissionless, no-code platform that allows anyone to launch lending applications tailored to their own use-cases, users, and operational requirements.

Through Onlend, builders can configure supported assets (with multi-collateral and multi-borrow optionality), collateral parameters, interest-rate models, price oracles, liquidation mechanisms, fees, and administrative permissions. Applications can operate with open or restricted access, use a customizable white-label interface, and remain actively managed or operate under immutable rules.

One of its main technical differentiators is support for advanced interest-rate models beyond traditional utilization-based curves. These include fixed rates, rates linked to external benchmarks such as staking yields, and targeted rates for specific borrowers.

The flexibility opens several potential applications across financial services.

For fintechs and neobanks, Onlend provides a way to introduce collateral-backed borrowing directly into their existing consumer applications, adding lending functionality without developing the feature from the ground up, nor relying on rigid third-party protocols.

Asset managers and curators can create and manage lending markets aligned with their strategies, retain control over market configurations, and capture revenue through the markets they operate.

Tokenized real-world asset issuers can establish dedicated lending markets using their assets as collateral, while stablecoin issuers, liquid staking protocols, and other DeFi projects can develop lending products tailored to their ecosystems.

Designed for the emerging agentic economy, where AI agents can autonomously lend and borrow capital to finance their operations.

The approach differs from established lending protocols such as Aave, where introducing new assets into governed markets involves an approval process, and Morpho, which enables permissionless market creation but uses immutable market parameters. Onlend combines permissionless application creation with broader customization, ongoing management options, and branded interfaces.

Behind the project is a team with experience at Flowdesk, MEV Capital, and Folks Finance. Its members have previously helped scale the lending protocol to more than $400 million in peak total value locked and $13 billion in cumulative deposits volume.

With initial testnet deployments targeted for Q4 2026, Onlend is positioning itself as infrastructure for a new generation of lending applications, where teams can control their financial products rather than depend entirely on existing lending markets.

Media Contact:

Claudio Sura

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