Burnham Park Capital Markets And Sentinel AI Announce Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings Sentinel AI's real-time retail investor sentiment and narrative intelligence platform to Burnham Park's research and client ecosystem

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Park Capital Markets, a tech-enabled, relationship driven investment bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Sentinel AI, the leading retail sentiment and narrative intelligence platform for public companies and their investor relations teams.

The partnership brings Sentinel AI's retail investor sentiment and narrative intelligence platform to Burnham Park's research and capital markets services. Management teams and institutional money managers will have real-time insight into how retail investors view a company and which storylines are shaping its valuation.

Retail investors now account for roughly 36% of U.S. equity trading activity and have become a structural force in price discovery and volatility, particularly among small-cap and mid-cap companies. Sentinel AI continuously monitors social media and online news for the conversations and sentiment shifts forming around a stock, surfaces them as they emerge, and equips management and investor relations teams with the analysis and intelligence needed to engage the market with precision.

Advances in AI are making it possible to understand a broader range of market signals as they develop. Burnham Park brings differentiated intelligence into its research and client workflows while making the resulting insights available to investors and companies.

“Sentinel AI is currently monitoring retail sentiment for 250+ public companies representing $350B+ in combined market cap. The market intelligence from this data is invaluable. Burnham Park's new partnership with Sentinel AI will provide us with analytics that will keep us at the forefront of cutting-edge research,” said Sagar Sheth, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Burnham Park Capital Markets.

“The retail investor is now a permanent and influential participant in the public markets, and the discussions forming across social and online channels increasingly shape how a company is valued. Management teams and institutional investors need a disciplined, real-time understanding of that conversation, and that is what we provide with the Sentinel AI ecosystem” said Krishan Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel AI.

About Burnham Park Capital Markets

Burnham Park Capital Markets is a tech-enabled, relationship-driven investment bank. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm leverages AI, deep institutional relationships, and a culture of innovation to provide a complete suite of capital markets and advisory services. Business lines include investment banking, trading, institutional sales, research, strategy, corporate access, and more. Inspired by the 1933“A Century of Progress” World's Fair held at its namesake, Burnham Park,

Illinois, the firm is anchored by the exposition's defining motto: Science Finds, Industry Applies, Man Conforms.

Burnham Park honors this 100-year legacy of technological progress by integrating advanced AI-driven data analytics and institutional-grade infrastructure with human capital to optimize execution in the markets. They focus on continuous, strategic support at every stage of the corporate lifecycle through a diversified suite of premier advisory and execution services, driven by enduring relationships and powered by advanced technology. At the core of Burnham Park is a deliberate, intense focus on internal culture. Operating with an employee-first philosophy, the firm is committed to investing in talent development, promoting from within, and establishing an environment where professionals can build meaningful, multi-decade careers. For more information or career opportunities, visit

About Sentinel AI

Sentinel AI is the leading retail sentiment and narrative intelligence platform for public companies and their investor relations teams. Sentinel detects the narratives and retail sentiment shifts moving a stock across social media and online news in real time and arms IR teams with the intelligence to amplify bullish sentiment and address bearish narratives. Hundreds of Nasdaq and NYSE listed companies representing hundreds of billions in combined market cap rely on Sentinel, and the platform powers the retail intelligence offerings for many of the nation's leading investor relations and communications firms. Learn more at .

Media contacts

Burnham Park Capital Markets: Rohit Kulkarni, ..., (312) 634-6338 Sentinel AI: Krishan Arora, ...

CONTACT: Name: Madan Menon Email:... Job Title: Chief Operating Officer