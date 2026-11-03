Farmqa And Planet Collaborate To Bring AI-Powered Yield Intelligence To Enterprise Agriculture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration combines Planet global satellite imagery with FarmQA's agronomic data to deliver AI-driven yield forecasting; active pilot underway across multiple sugar beet cooperatives during the 2026 growing season

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FarmQA today announced a strategic collaboration with Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, to develop and commercialize AI-powered agronomic intelligence tools for enterprise agriculture. The first application of the collaboration is already in the field: an AI-driven sugar beet yield estimation model, currently being piloted with multiple sugar beet cooperatives during the 2026 growing season.

The collaboration brings together two complementary capabilities. Planet delivers near-daily, high-resolution satellite imagery across millions of acres. FarmQA contributes what satellite data alone cannot provide: structured, human-in-the-loop agronomic field data, built over years alongside the crop advisors, consultants, cooperatives, and enterprise agronomy teams who use the platform every day. Together, the two companies are creating a foundation for AI models that are grounded in real agronomic context, not just imagery.

For sugar beet cooperatives, the practical implications are significant. Today, most production forecasting still relies on manual sampling, field observations, and spreadsheet-based processes that are time-consuming, inconsistent, and incomplete. The FarmQA-Planet model gives cooperative agronomists, operations teams, and commercial planners a digital tool that can evaluate every contracted field and generate yield estimates throughout the growing season, well before beets arrive at the factory. That translates to better harvest planning, more confident inventory decisions, and improved coordination across the cooperative's entire operation.

“The trusted advisor is still at the center of everything we build,” said Kris Poulson, CEO of FarmQA.“But now we can give that advisor tools that extend their reach across every acre they're responsible for. This collaboration with Planet is a meaningful signal about where FarmQA is headed: we are building the agronomic data infrastructure that makes AI in agriculture actually work. The combination of trusted field data, satellite imagery, and machine learning can unlock a new generation of decision support tools, and we intend to be the platform that makes that possible.”

FarmQA has engaged multiple sugar beet cooperatives as beta partners for the 2026 growing season. These partners are validating the model in real field conditions across diverse growing regions, providing feedback on usability, and helping shape a tool that is practical for cooperative teams managing large numbers of contracted acres.

“This collaboration highlights the power of working together to deliver true actionable intelligence. By integrating Planet's satellite imagery with the ground truth data FarmQA sources from their sugar beet growers, we're bridging the gap between high-level analytics and field-level reality," commented Ariel Zajdband, Lead Product Manager at Planet. "Using this combined dataset alongside standard yield forecast models allows us to provide the enterprise agriculture sector with the operational confidence they need for better harvest planning.”

FarmQA and Planet are exploring ways to collaborate across additional crops, geographies, and use cases. The sugar beet yield model is the latest step in an ongoing collaboration, and the first stop on a broader roadmap. FarmQA is also seeking collaborations with ag retailers, input suppliers, lenders, processors, and other organizations in the agriculture who are looking to build decision tools on top of trusted, field-verified agronomic data. Learn more about using Planet imagery within QA Advisor.

“FarmQA's vision is a future where every acre has a trusted advisor who stewards it well,” Poulson said.“What we're building with Planet is just one example of how we are collaborating across the agriculture supply chain. We aim to give every advisor and every enterprise team the intelligence they need to do their job better, at a scale that wasn't possible before.”

About FarmQA

FarmQA builds digital agronomy technology that connects agricultural professionals, growers, and field data. Its products include QA Advisor, a digital agronomy platform for agronomists, crop consultants, ag retailers, and agricultural enterprises, and QA Farmer, a mobile app for growers. Through connected tools for crop scouting, soil sampling, imagery, planning, recommendations, prescriptions, application tracking, reporting, and grower collaboration, FarmQA helps advisors and growers manage their work and turn field information into actionable insights. Building on years of customer-generated agronomic data, FarmQA is developing capabilities to help advisors and growers put their information to work with artificial intelligence across more than 50 million acres annually--meet FarmQA.com.

Media Contact

Tara Kessler, Director of Marketing at FarmQA

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+1 (701) 941-2046

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at