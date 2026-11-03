Nick The Greek And“Percy Jackson And The Olympians” Launch Epic Limited-Time Collaboration Ahead Of The Series' Nov. 20 Premiere On Disney+ And Hulu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Popular Greek Chain Launches Mythology-Inspired Meal and Sweepstakes Featuring a Grand Prize Trip to Athens Beginning Nov. 3

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick the Greek, a national chain serving authentic Greek street food, is joining Disney+'s“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” to celebrate the highly anticipated third season of the hit series with the launch of the limited-time Titan Meal and Demigod Experience Sweepstakes. The nationwide collaboration features a shareable meal offering, instant-win prizes and the chance to win a trip for two to Athens, Greece. Drawing from the stories and mythology at the heart of Percy Jackson, the campaign showcases the culture, traditions and storytelling that unite the beloved franchise with the heritage of the Nick the Greek brand.

“Greek mythology has inspired people around the world for generations, and 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has introduced those stories to an entirely new generation of fans,” said Nick“Baby Nick” Tsigaris, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Nick the Greek.“As a brand built on sharing our cultural roots through food, there's something especially meaningful about working with a franchise that has helped keep those stories alive, and we're excited to embrace that connection with guests across the country.”

As one of the nation's fastest-growing Greek restaurant brands and a company built on sharing its heritage through food, Nick the Greek is uniquely positioned to team up with a Disney+ hit inspired by the stories, characters and legends of mythology. Together, the two brands bring that connection to life through a shareable dining experience that encourages fans to gather and celebrate the return of“Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” Inspired by the communal nature of Greek dining, the Titan Meal serves four to six people and features a choice of gyro meat or falafel, Greek salad, rice and freshly baked pita bread. Available throughout the third season at all Nick the Greek locations, the meal offers the perfect centerpiece for watch parties, family dinners and gatherings inspired by the latest chapter of the Disney+ series.

Guests can also enter the Demigod Experience Sweepstakes for the opportunity to win prizes throughout the promotion. One grand prize winner will receive round-trip coach airfare for themselves and one guest to Athens, Greece, the birthplace of many of the myths that continue to captivate audiences around the world. Additional instant-win prizes include entrée discounts, fries, spanakopita, baklava, frozen yogurt, gyros and bowls. No purchase is necessary to enter.

The sweepstakes runs Nov. 3, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, and is open to eligible legal residents of Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah who are at least 18 years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction. Participants may enter online or by mail, subject to the official rules.

Season three of“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on“The Titan's Curse,” the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So, when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Season three will debut with two episodes on Nov. 20, followed by two episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu. Season three marks the first time that the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series,“The Titan's Curse,” will be adapted for the screen. Click here to view the trailer.

Since 2023, Nick the Greek has nearly doubled its store count and continues to accelerate expansion efforts throughout the nation. Today, guests can find Nick the Greek restaurants in eight states, including Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. By thoughtfully establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences and steadily developed a diverse and devoted fan base.

To view the full menu, nutritional information and restaurant locations, visit . For complete sweepstakes eligibility requirements, entry details and official rules, visit /official-sweepstakes-rules/. The first two seasons of“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” are available on Disney+.









Nick the Greek's Titan Meal Brings Fans Together to Celebrate the Brand's Collaboration with Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

About Nick the Greek

Founded in 2014 by three cousins, Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris, all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition, Nick the Greek is a family-friendly fast casual restaurant offering authentic Greek street food. Specializing in gyros and souvlaki, the menu features flavorful rotisserie meats, charbroiled skewers, zesty sauces and the freshest vegetables. The brand boasts more than 100 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Utah and Tennessee, with dozens more in the works across the United States. With streamlined operations, a menu focused on quality, sleek restaurant design and high consumer demand for fresh, authentic Greek flavors, Nick the Greek is primed for expansion over the next several years. For more information, visit nickthegreek.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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