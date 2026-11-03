The Hospitality Show Announces 2028 Return To Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's event for hotel operations returns to where it began, with an earlier spring date aligned with hospitality planning, engagement and buying cycles

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show, produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Forge, today announced that its next event will take place March 27–29, 2028, at the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall, marking an exciting return to Las Vegas, where The Hospitality Show first launched.

The move positions The Hospitality Show earlier in the calendar year, a strategic shift informed by feedback from across the hospitality community. The spring timing better aligns the event with key industry planning, engagement and purchasing cycles, creating an opportunity for hotel owners, operators, management companies, brands and suppliers to connect at a pivotal time for business decisions and investments.

“As we listened to our customers and the broader hospitality community, we saw a clear opportunity to position The Hospitality Show at an even more valuable point in the industry calendar,” said Alexi Khajavi, President, Hospitality Group, Forge.“Returning to Las Vegas in the spring brings us back to where The Hospitality Show began, in a city that is truly at the epicenter of hospitality, while giving our community an ideal environment and time of year to do business, discover solutions and build the relationships that move hospitality forward.”

Las Vegas offers an unmatched backdrop for The Hospitality Show. As one of the world's leading hospitality destinations, the city brings together hotels, resorts, restaurants, entertainment, gaming, design and guest experience innovation at an extraordinary scale. Its concentration of hospitality businesses and decision-makers, accessibility from markets across the country and world, and reputation for creating memorable experiences make it a natural home for the next chapter of The Hospitality Show.

“The Hospitality Show is built around what hotel owners and operators need most: meaningful peer connections, actionable insight and access to the partners and solutions that help them operate more effectively. Moving the event to spring 2028 creates an opportunity to engage our industry at a highly relevant point in the business cycle, and we are thrilled to return to Las Vegas.” said Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO, AHLA.

Building Momentum into 2028

Planning for The Hospitality Show 2028 is already underway, with rebook now available for exhibitors and sponsors. Forge and AHLA have developed a new show floor, programming, networking experiences and partnership opportunities for Las Vegas, building on the event's focus on helping hospitality leaders optimize performance across operations, revenue, technology, workforce and the guest experience.

Year-Round Hospitality Engagement

Beyond The Hospitality Show, Forge and AHLA continue to connect and support hospitality professionals throughout the year through a portfolio of events, content, communities and industry programs.

Forge's hospitality event portfolio includes Hotec Operations and Hotec Design, which provide focused opportunities for hospitality buyers and suppliers to build relationships through curated meetings, networking and industry engagement.

AHLA also brings the hotel industry together year-round through events like Hotels on the Hill and FORWARD, as well as advocacy and programs serving owners, operators, brands and hospitality professionals nationwide.

Expect to see THS-branded experiences throughout 2027 to support ongoing opportunities for the hospitality community to connect, exchange ideas and build the relationships that drive the industry forward.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is the industry's event for hotel operations, bringing together hotel owners, operators, management companies, brands, industry leaders and solution providers with one goal: helping hotels operate more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Forge, The Hospitality Show connects the hospitality community through industry-leading content, peer-to-peer networking and access to the products, technologies and partners shaping the future of hotel operations.

The Hospitality Show will take place March 27–29, 2028, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at ahla.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Osborne

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