Stanbridge University Unveils New Orange County Campus At Park Place In Irvine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A modern new home for healthcare students opens in phases beginning December 2026 as the university marks 30 years in Orange County









Stanbridge University's new Orange County Campus, located at Park Place in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University has announced plans to relocate its flagship Orange County campus to Park Place in Irvine, providing its healthcare students with modern learning spaces, expanded student areas and a vibrant campus setting with dining, fitness and housing just steps away. The phased move begins in December 2026.

Just a short distance from the current campus, the new location offers convenient structured parking, quick access to the 405 Freeway and John Wayne Airport, and on-site amenities including coffee and dining, outdoor collaboration areas, fitness spaces, walking and biking access, and EV charging.

“Park Place is an exciting next chapter for Stanbridge and a direct investment in our students,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University.“Orange County has been our home and the foundation of our growth since 1996. We're deeply grateful to this community, and we're proud to keep building our future right here in Irvine.”

Classes, clinical experiences and student support services will continue as planned throughout the transition, and Stanbridge looks forward to welcoming students to their new home campus beginning in December 2026. Learn more at .

About Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University was recognized as a 2025 Opportunity College and University by the Carnegie Classifications. The university ranks in the top 5% of colleges nationwide for 10-year return on investment, according to Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. Niche also named Stanbridge the #1 Best College for Nursing in California for 2026. In recognition of its workplace culture, the university is also certified as a Great Place to Work. Stanbridge has campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos, California. Learn more at stanbridge.edu.

Media Contact

Sarah Hamilton, Director of Media and Communications | (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at