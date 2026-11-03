Wingu Africa Achieves Uptime Institute Tier III Certification Of Design Documents For Tanzania Phase 2 Data Centre

Wingu Africa achieves Uptime Institute Tier III Certification

Wingu Africa has received Tier III Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) from Uptime Institute for Phase 2 of its data centre expansion in Dar es Salaam

- Anthony Voscarides, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Wingu AfricaDAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wingu Africa has received Tier III Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) from Uptime Institute for Phase 2 of its data centre expansion in Dar es Salaam, marking an important milestone in the company's investment in resilient digital infrastructure to support Tanzania's growing digital economy.The Certification confirms that the facility's design meets Uptime Institute's Tier III Concurrently Maintainable criteria, allowing planned maintenance to be carried out without disrupting the redundant power and cooling capacity supporting IT operations. For businesses that depend on digital payments, financial services, cloud platforms and other essential applications, this design approach supports greater confidence in the infrastructure underpinning their operations.“As more businesses move essential operations online, the reliability of the infrastructure behind those services becomes increasingly important. This certification reflects the care we have taken in designing our next phase in Tanzania and our commitment to supporting customers as their needs grow. We want businesses to have confidence in the foundations their operations depend on, today and into the future,” said Anthony Voscarides, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Wingu Africa.The Certification follows an independent review of the facility's design documentation and covers a stated peak IT load of 507 kW across the Phase 2 data hall and designated meet-me rooms.“Uptime Institute's Tier Certification of Design Documents provides an independent assessment of data centre design against established performance criteria. Achieving Tier III Certification of Design Documents demonstrates that Wingu Africa's Tanzania Phase 2 design has been evaluated against the requirements for concurrent maintainability, an important consideration for organisations that depend on reliable digital infrastructure,” said Christopher Brown, Chief Technical Officer, Uptime Institute.“It is also the first step toward the Tier Certification of Constructed Facilities, and ensures that a facility has been constructed as designed, verifying that it is capable of meeting the defined performance requirements.”Wingu Africa continues to invest in data centre, cloud and connectivity infrastructure across East Africa, helping businesses access the digital services and capacity they need to operate and grow. The Tanzania Phase 2 expansion represents a further step in this commitment, with the facility currently under construction and designed to support evolving customer requirements as demand for digital services increases.As Tanzania's digital economy grows, reliable infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in supporting businesses and the services people depend on every day. Through continued investment in its facilities and capabilities, Wingu Africa is laying the foundations for greater digital resilience in Tanzania, with the Phase 2 expansion designed to support customers' changing needs and the country's long-term digital ambitions.

Lindiwe Tshabalala

Wingu Africa

+27 82 522 9922

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Wingu Africa achieves Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents for Tanzania Phase 2 data centre News Provided By Wingu Africa November 03, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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