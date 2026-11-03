Banyan Treatment Centers Welcomes Chris Millspaugh As Director Of Customer Success

Banyan Treatment Centers

New leadership role reinforces Banyan's commitment to delivering a consistent patient experience across its nationwide network of treatment facilities.

- Chris MillspaughPOMPANO BEACH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Banyan Treatment Centers, a national provider of addiction and mental health treatment services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Millspaugh as its new Director of Customer Success. With more than 20 years of experience building, leading, and transforming customer service organizations across multiple locations and industries, Millspaugh brings extensive leadership expertise to this newly established role.Millspaugh holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Tampa and has spent his career developing customer service strategies, strengthening operational performance, and creating consistent service experiences across complex organizations.His appointment reflects Banyan Treatment Centers' continued investment in the patient and family experience, with an emphasis on ensuring that individuals seeking treatment receive compassionate, personalized support throughout every stage of their recovery journey."At Banyan, we recognize that the experience of our patients and their families extends far beyond admission and discharge," said John Sory, CEO of Banyan Treatment Centers. "Creating this dedicated leadership position allows us to further strengthen the relationships we build with those we serve, while ensuring our commitment to compassionate, high-quality care is reflected at every location."In his new role, Millspaugh will lead the development and implementation of a national customer care strategy designed to strengthen consistency, communication, and service excellence across Banyan's network of treatment facilities. Central to this initiative is reinforcing the organization's "Banyan Way" standards, which emphasize compassion, respect, and individualized support throughout the treatment experience.For Millspaugh, this mission is deeply personal, shaped by his own family's experiences with addiction and recovery."Joining Banyan Treatment Centers is deeply personal to me. Having experienced the challenges of addiction and recovery within my own family, including the heartbreaking loss of a loved one, I understand firsthand how important compassion, empathy, and support are throughout the recovery journey," said Millspaugh. "My vision is to elevate the patient and family experience by delivering a white-glove standard of service rooted in dignity, understanding, accountability, and genuine human connection. Every interaction is an opportunity to make someone feel heard, valued, and supported. I'm excited to work alongside the Banyan team to build a culture where exceptional service is not just an expectation, but a promise we deliver on every day."This commitment to service will extend across the entire patient journey, from the initial inquiry and admissions process to treatment, discharge planning, and ongoing recovery support. Millspaugh will work collaboratively across departments to improve continuity of care and communication, helping patients and families navigate each transition with greater confidence.A significant part of his role will also involve working directly with Banyan's facility leadership and frontline teams to identify opportunities for improvement, share successful practices, and strengthen service delivery across the organization. Through regular visits to Banyan facilities nationwide, he will collaborate with staff to better understand the needs of patients and families, address operational challenges, and ensure teams have the resources and support necessary to deliver an exceptional experience.This hands-on approach is designed to strengthen communication between departments, improve consistency across locations, and reinforce a culture of accountability and compassionate service. By establishing a dedicated leader focused on the patient and family experience, Banyan aims to create a more seamless, supportive environment at every stage of treatment and recovery.As Banyan Treatment Centers continues to expand its national presence, Millspaugh's appointment represents an important investment in maintaining the organization's patient-centered approach. By prioritizing service excellence alongside clinical care, Banyan remains committed to ensuring that every individual and family receives the attention, compassion, and support they deserve throughout their recovery journey.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a nationwide provider of addiction and mental health treatment services, offering a continuum of care designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families. Through evidence-based treatment, individualized care planning, and a commitment to long-term recovery, Banyan strives to help individuals build healthier, more fulfilling lives.For more information, visit .

Alexis Franzi

Banyan Treatment Center

+1 855-930-5630

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Banyan Treatment Centers Welcomes Chris Millspaugh as Director of Customer Success News Provided By Banyan Treatment Centers November 03, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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