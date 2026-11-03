MP: JP Nadda To Lead 'Save Democracy' March In Bhopal Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a massive foot march in Bhopal on Wednesday, expecting around one lakh participants, as it steps up its political campaign against the Congress under the slogan 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy).

According to a statement issued by the BJP's state media department late Tuesday, Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal will participate in the march along with state ministers, party office-bearers and elected representatives.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. from Atal Path near Platinum Plaza in TT Nagar and conclude at Roshanpura.

The party expects participation from representatives of various social organisations, traders' associations, sports bodies, prominent citizens and women, apart from BJP workers.

"The march is being organised with the resolve to protect democracy and oppose anarchy. Representatives of different sections of society and party workers will participate in it," the BJP's state media department said in its statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had told reporters that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would visit Bhopal on Wednesday to attend and lead the march.

However, the late-night statement issued by the BJP named Nadda among the participants but did not mention Rajnath Singh.

The march is part of the BJP's wider political campaign against the Congress, which the ruling party has accused of undermining democratic institutions and questioning constitutional processes.

The BJP had organised a similar march in Indore on October 30, with Chief Minister Yadav, Khandelwal and other senior party leaders participating.

Through the campaign, the BJP is seeking to mobilise public support against the Congress by taking its political message beyond party workers and involving different sections of society.