Rajasthan CM To Join Ashwini Vaishnaw During 'Save Democracy' March On Nov 5

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will join Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw in the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) march scheduled to be held at Ramleela Maidan in Jaipur on November 5.

The march has been called by the BJP to counter what it describes as misinformation and allegations by the Congress regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party has made it clear that it will directly engage with the public to counter the Congress's claims and address what it calls deliberate attempts to create confusion over the SIR process. As part of this strategy,

Event coordinator and Member of Parliament Manju Sharma said that the programme will begin with a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan, followed by a symbolic march through Chaura Rasta, culminating at Tripolia Gate.

Besides Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, senior state-level party leaders, office-bearers and elected representatives are expected to participate in the public meeting and march.

Through the programme, the BJP aims to communicate its position on the SIR process directly to the public and politically counter the allegations raised by the Congress.

The party has set a target of mobilising more than 10,000 participants.

MP Manju Sharma confirmed that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will attend the public meeting in Jaipur on November 5. She said the party would firmly put forward its position on the SIR process and reach out to people to address the concerns being raised by the Congress.

The BJP maintains that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is an essential exercise to safeguard the rights of eligible voters and ensure the credibility and accuracy of electoral rolls.

According to Manju Sharma, the Congress is attempting to create confusion and distrust surrounding the electoral process. BJP workers, she said, would take the party's position directly to the public and respond to these allegations.

While finalising the route for the padyatra (foot march), the BJP has also taken into consideration the ongoing Diwali shopping season and commercial activities in Jaipur's walled city markets.

Accordingly, the party has opted for a shorter, symbolic march from Ramlila Maidan to Tripolia Gate. The objective, party leaders said, is to effectively communicate the BJP's political message while ensuring minimum inconvenience to traders, shoppers and the general public.

To ensure maximum participation, responsibilities for the programme have been distributed among party workers at the Assembly constituency, mandal (zonal) and ward levels.

Mandal presidents, councillors, councillor candidates and ward in-charges have been directed to mobilise the maximum possible number of party workers for the event.