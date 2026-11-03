'It All Started In Tirupati': Mahalakshmi Revisits Love Story With Ravindar Chandrasekaran After 4 Years

Tamil television actress and anchor Mahalakshmi and film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran have frequently attracted attention on social media since their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in Tirupati on September 1, 2022, have been the subject of public discussion, with many social media users commenting on their relationship. Despite facing online trolling and speculation about their marriage, the two have continued to share glimpses of their life together. Now, Mahalakshmi has revisited a special chapter of their relationship with a romantic post from Tirupati, the place where their journey as a married couple began.

The Couple's Love Story

Mahalakshmi is a television actress and anchor who has appeared in several serials produced by Ravindar Chandrasekaran. The two reportedly grew close while working together and eventually decided to get married.

Since their wedding, the couple has frequently faced online trolling and speculation about their relationship. Rumours about their separation have also surfaced on social media from time to time. However, Mahalakshmi has continued to share photographs with Ravindar, offering glimpses of their life together and addressing speculation about their marriage.

Mahalakshmi Shares A Special Message About Love

Mahalakshmi recently shared a photograph from the couple's visit to Tirupati, revisiting a place that holds special significance in their relationship. In her post, she recalled how their journey together, their life and a beautiful new beginning started at the same place four years ago, in September 2022.

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A post shared by Mahalakshmi Shankar (@mahalakshmi_actress_official)

Her message also addressed the criticism the couple has faced over the years. Mahalakshmi expressed that love should not be judged by what others see, say or comment on. Instead, she emphasised that love is about how two people feel, care for each other and stand by one another.

She further highlighted the importance of love, care and mutual protection in a relationship. Her post offered a glimpse into the bond she shares with Ravindar, reaffirming that their relationship is not defined by public opinion.