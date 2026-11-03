Global Dental Robotics Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2036 Global Dental Robotics Market Set To Reach USD 2.15 Billion By 2036 As AI And Autonomous Systems Advance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on DSO rollouts, recurring consumables and AI software, high-value full-arch cases, and autonomous restorative dentistry.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Robotics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global dental robotics market was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 0.32 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to grow to USD 2.15 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 21.0% during the 2026-2036 period. The report analyzes dental robotics market size, technology development, clinical adoption, regulatory pathways, competitive strategies, pricing models, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market includes haptic-guided robots, autonomous dental robots, consumables, instruments, planning software, and related services. Applications include dental implantology, tooth preparation and restorative dentistry, endodontics, orthodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and education and training. Navigation-only systems without robotic arms, static drilling guides, and CAD/CAM milling machines are excluded.

Dental Robotics Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for dental implants is a major factor supporting market growth. Oral diseases affect approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization's 2022 oral health status report. In the U.S., about 3 million people have dental implants, with the total increasing by approximately 500,000 annually, according to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.

Clinical adoption of robot-assisted implant surgery is also accelerating. Neocis reported that procedures completed with its Yomi system increased from 10,000 in 2022 to 50,000 in 2024. The platform surpassed 100,000 implants placed in 2025, with approximately one implant placed every six minutes.

Aging populations, increasing tooth loss, and demand for durable and aesthetically appealing restorations are expanding the addressable market. China's national volume-based procurement program, introduced in 2023, has reduced implant prices and increased patient access. Robotic precision, flapless workflows, AI-based treatment planning, and improved identification of critical anatomy further support adoption.

Technology investment remains strong. In November 2025, Neocis launched the FDA-cleared Yomi S with YomiPlan AI software. The company has raised more than USD 160 million since 2009, with backing from Intuitive Ventures and NVIDIA's NVentures.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

High up-front equipment costs and recurring per-case consumable expenses remain barriers for smaller dental practices. Robotic workflows may require cone-beam CT imaging, digital planning, registration, tracking splints, system setup, and staff training. Static 3D-printed guides and dynamic navigation also compete with robotic platforms by offering improved accuracy at lower acquisition costs.

Regulatory and clinical evidence requirements are particularly important for autonomous dental robots. Adoption will depend on approvals under frameworks including the FDA, EU MDR, and NMPA, as well as patient acceptance and integration with imaging, scanning, implant, and restoration software. EU Medical Device Regulation transition periods extending to 2027 and 2028 may influence commercialization timelines.

Autonomous restorative robotics represents a significant long-term opportunity because crown and filling procedures substantially outnumber dental implant surgeries. In 2024, Perceptive reported using an autonomous robot to prepare a patient's tooth for a crown. Additional opportunities are emerging in complex full-arch, low-bone, and zygomatic implant procedures, where robotic accuracy can deliver high clinical and economic value.

Dental Robotics Market Segment Highlights



Robot type: Haptic-guided robots are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by the installed base and regulatory acceptance of clinician-controlled systems. Autonomous robots are forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036, driven by commercial development in China and restorative robotics innovation in the U.S.

Application: Dental implantology is projected to lead the market in 2026 because robotic implant platforms have the strongest clinical maturity and established use cases. Tooth preparation and restorative dentistry is expected to grow fastest as autonomous technology expands into crown preparation and other high-volume procedures.

Offering: Robotic systems are expected to generate the largest revenue share in 2026 due to their capital value and continued installation growth. Software & AI planning is forecast to expand at the highest CAGR as automated anatomy identification, treatment planning, and procedure data become increasingly important. End user: Dental clinics are expected to remain the largest end-user segment in 2026. Dental service organizations are projected to grow fastest through centralized purchasing, standardized training, network-wide implementation, and broader delivery of implant services through general practices.

Regional Dental Robotics Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. The U.S. benefits from a substantial installed base of FDA-cleared dental robots, strong implant demand, large dental service organizations, and active technology developers including Neocis and Perceptive. Canada's digital dentistry ecosystem and navigation technology capabilities also support regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR during the 2026-2036 period. China has commercialized autonomous implant robots through developers including Yakebot and Remebot, while volume-based procurement is increasing procedure accessibility. South Korea's implant manufacturing strength and Japan's aging population further enhance regional demand.

Europe holds a significant share, supported by established implant markets in Germany, Italy, Spain, and France, alongside extensive adoption of intraoral scanning and guided surgery. Latin American growth is led by Brazil's implant market and dental tourism in Mexico and Colombia. In the Middle East & Africa, premium clinics in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, dental tourism in Turkey, and Israel's implant industry are creating opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on accuracy, safety, regulatory clearances, AI planning, workflow efficiency, procedure costs, clinical education, and compatibility with implant and imaging platforms. Key strategies include expanding indications, simplifying systems for single-operator use, supporting complex implant procedures, advancing autonomy, and establishing partnerships with implant manufacturers and strategic investors.

Companies profiled in the report include Neocis, Inc., Perceptive Technologies, Inc., Beijing Yakebot Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd. (Remebot), X-Nav Technologies, LLC, ClaroNav Inc., Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation (Nobel Biocare), ZimVie Inc., and Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Value of the Report



Provides dental robotics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses implant demand, AI-based planning, robotic precision, investment, pricing, and regulatory developments.

Identifies growth opportunities by robot type, application, offering, end user, and geography.

Evaluates haptic-guided systems, autonomous robots, imaging, registration, software, consumables, and services.

Benchmarks dental robotics developers, navigation suppliers, implant manufacturers, and digital dentistry companies. Supports product development, investment, partnership, regulatory strategy, and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Installed Systems and Robotic Procedures x Revenue per System and Procedure)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Implant and Restorative Procedure Volumes x Robotic Penetration)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Dental Implants

4.2.1.2. Need for Precision and Minimally Invasive Implant Surgery

4.2.1.3. Growing Investment in Dental Robotics

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High System Costs and Utilization Challenges

4.2.2.2. Added Workflow Steps and Chair Time

4.2.2.3. Competition from Lower-Cost Guided Surgery Alternatives

4.2.2.4. Regulatory Barriers for Autonomous Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Autonomous Restorative Robotics

4.2.3.2. Adoption by Dental Service Organizations

4.2.3.3. Complex Full-Arch and Advanced Implant Cases

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Training Requirements and Learning Curve

4.2.4.2. Price Pressure in Implant Dentistry

4.2.4.3. Patient Acceptance and Safety of Autonomous Procedures

4.2.4.4. Integration with Digital Dental Workflows

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Integration of AI into Treatment Planning

4.3.2. Single-Operator Robotic Systems

4.3.3. Emergence of Autonomous Dental Robots

4.3.4. Strategic Investment by Surgical Robotics and Dental Industry Players

4.4. Dental Implant and Oral Health Landscape

4.4.1. Tooth Loss and Edentulism Epidemiology

4.4.2. Dental Implant Procedure Volumes by Region

4.4.3. Implant Pricing and Volume-Based Procurement

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Haptic-Guided Robotic Systems

4.5.2. Autonomous Dental Robots

4.5.3. AI-Based Treatment Planning

4.5.4. Imaging, Tracking, and Registration

4.5.5. Comparison with Static Guides and Dynamic Navigation

4.6. Clinical Evidence Analysis

4.6.1. Accuracy and Safety Outcomes

4.6.2. Patient-Reported Outcomes

4.7. Regulatory Landscape

4.7.1. U.S. FDA Clearances

4.7.2. EU Medical Device Regulation

4.7.3. China NMPA Approvals

4.8. Pricing and Business Model Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Dental Robotics Market, by Robot Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Haptic-Guided Robots

5.3. Autonomous Robots

5.4. Other Dental Robots

6. Dental Robotics Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dental Implantology

6.2.1. Single & Multiple Implants

6.2.2. Full-Arch Implants

6.2.3. Zygomatic & Complex Implants

6.3. Tooth Preparation & Restorative Dentistry

6.4. Endodontics

6.5. Orthodontics

6.6. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

6.7. Education & Training

7. Dental Robotics Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Systems

7.3. Consumables & Instruments

7.4. Software & AI Planning

7.5. Services

8. Dental Robotics Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dental Clinics

8.3. Dental Service Organizations

8.4. Hospitals & Oral Surgery Centers

8.5. Academic & Research Institutes

9. Dental Robotics Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. Italy

9.3.3. Spain

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. U.K.

9.3.6. Switzerland

9.3.7. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. South Korea

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Colombia

9.5.4. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. Turkey

9.6.2. UAE

9.6.3. Saudi Arabia

9.6.4. Israel

9.6.5. South Africa

9.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

11. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

Dental Robotics Companies

11.1. Neocis, Inc.

11.2. Perceptive Technologies, Inc.

11.3. Beijing Yakebot Technology Co., Ltd.

11.4. Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd. (Remebot)

Dental Navigation Companies

11.5. X-Nav Technologies, LLC

11.6. ClaroNav Inc.

Dental Implant and Digital Dentistry Companies

11.7. Straumann Group

11.8. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

11.9. Envista Holdings Corporation (Nobel Biocare)

11.10. ZimVie Inc.

11.11. Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

12. Appendix

12.1. Related Reports

12.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [222]

List of Figures [42]

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