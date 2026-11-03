Global 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$ 47.8 Billion As Production Adoption Accelerates And Asia Pacific Takes The Lead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target production use, printing services and low-cost desktop systems as Asia Pacific accelerates and a fragmented vendor landscape drives consolidation.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global 3D Printing Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing market is valued at US$ 24.2 billion in 2025, representing a 10.9% increase from 2024, according to the report. Market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 47.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a 12.0% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth will be supported by the continued transition from prototyping to production, broader demand for printing services and increased access to low-cost desktop printers.

Production applications are expected to become increasingly important as organizations integrate additive manufacturing into established workflows. At the same time, improved desktop systems are widening adoption among smaller businesses, design teams, educational institutions and independent professionals. The combination of industrial production demand and accessible hardware is creating opportunities across printers, materials, software and outsourced services.

North America remains the largest regional 3D printing market, accounting for 34% of global revenue in 2025. The United States leads the region with a market value of US$ 7.24 billion, supported by an established industrial base, extensive service capacity and continued investment in additive manufacturing technologies.

Asia Pacific is forecast to record the strongest regional growth, advancing at a 15.0% CAGR through 2031. The region is expected to overtake North America by the end of the forecast period, with China maintaining its position as the largest Asia Pacific market. Expanding manufacturing activity, domestic printer production and growing adoption across industrial applications will strengthen the region's role in the global competitive landscape.

By offering, 3D printing services represent the largest revenue segment, with a 48.0% share in 2025. Systems account for 26.0%, followed by materials at 20.0% and software at 6.0%. The leading position of services reflects demand from organizations seeking additive manufacturing capabilities without making substantial investments in equipment, staffing and internal operations.

Powder bed fusion is the leading 3D printing technology, generating 31.0% of market revenue. By material category, polymers account for 58.0% of the market, while metals represent 32.0%. These shares highlight the continued importance of polymer-based applications alongside the expanding role of metal additive manufacturing in production environments.

Competition remains highly fragmented. The 15 companies profiled in the report collectively account for approximately 19% of 2025 market revenue, while the three largest participants represent about 8%. A significant portion of the market is distributed among thousands of service bureaus, in-house additive manufacturing teams and regional printer manufacturers that are not included in the profiled company group.

The competitive environment is expected to change materially through 2031. Desktop 3D printing leaders such as Bambu Lab and Creality are increasing pressure on established suppliers, while industrial vendors continue to pursue consolidation, portfolio optimization and production-focused strategies. Companies positioned across scalable services, advanced production systems, specialized materials and integrated software are likely to benefit as global 3D printing adoption expands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation

2.1 By Offering

2.2 By Technology

2.3 By Material

2.4 By Application

2.5 By End Industry

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global 3D Printing Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America 3D Printing Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe 3D Printing Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific 3D Printing Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA 3D Printing Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Bambu Lab

6.2 Stratasys

6.3 EOS

6.4 3D Systems

6.5 Creality

6.6 HP (3D Printing)

6.7 Formlabs

6.8 Materialise

6.9 Colibrium Additive

6.10 Xometry

6.11 Nikon SLM Solutions

6.12 Carbon

6.13 Nano Dimension

6.14 Protolabs

6.15 Velo3D

7 Global 3D Printing Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Qualifying Printed Parts for Production

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

Companies Featured



Bambu Lab

Stratasys

EOS

3D Systems

Creality

HP (3D Printing)

Formlabs

Materialise

Colibrium Additive

Xometry

Nikon SLM Solutions

Carbon

Nano Dimension

Protolabs Velo3D

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