Lendmark Financial Services Expands Across The Southeast And Midwest Opening New Branches In Florida, Kansas And Mississippi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) expands its presence across the Southeast and Midwest regions, bringing broader access to personal loans and consumer financing solutions for residents and local businesses in Brooksville, Fla., Wichita, Kan., and Picayune, Miss.

The new branches increase Lendmark's presence to 14 branches in Florida, four in Kansas and 10 in Mississippi, further advancing the company's nationwide growth strategy. In addition to personal loans, the branches will provide financing solutions that help customers making purchases through local automobile dealerships and retail businesses, supporting economic activity within the communities they serve. The three branch openings bring Lendmark's total branch network to more than 560 locations nationwide.

New Branch Locations



Brooksville, Fla.: 1214 S Broad St. | (352) 587-9899

Wichita, Kan.: 6552 E Central Ave. | (316) 469-5505 Picayune, Miss.: 792 Memorial Blvd. | (769) 717-4344



“The opening of our Brooksville, Wichita, and Picayune branches reflects Lendmark's continued growth and commitment to bringing personalized financial solutions to more communities across the Southeast and Midwest,” said E.J. Ryan, Executive Vice President of Branch Operations.“As we continue our expansion strategy, our commitment remains on helping customers access the financing they need while building strong relationships with local residents, businesses and dealer partners.”

As Lendmark expands into new communities, the company continues its commitment to charitable giving through Climb to Cure, its signature cause-related initiative. The company has raised more than $12.4 million in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and providing support to families affected by childhood cancer.

Funds raised through the partnership support targeted pediatric cancer research at top institutions nationwide while providing critical resources and support to families navigating childhood cancer. Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan at an eligible branch location (not available in Kansas) and Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 560 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Christopher Cielinski

Senior Manager, External Communications

...

678-913-2432