Global Bowel Management Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Aging Demographics And Device Innovation Drive A USD 2.4 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising bowel disorders, aging populations, advanced devices and favorable reimbursement drive adoption, while chronic care expansion unlocks new revenue streams.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bowel Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market to Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2033

The global bowel management systems market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1.9 billion in 2026 to USD 2.4 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 36.0% of global revenue.

Market growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of bowel-related disorders and conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease, fecal incontinence, colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and pelvic floor dysfunction. A growing geriatric population is also contributing to demand, as older adults are more susceptible to age-related muscle weakness, reduced mobility, and changes in bowel function.

Patients with spinal cord injuries represent an important population requiring consistent bowel care. Bowel dysfunction can be a significant and time-consuming challenge for these patients, increasing the need for reliable products and treatment options. Children with spina bifida may also experience constipation and incontinence associated with neurological abnormalities, weak abdominal muscles, reduced physical activity, and insufficient fiber intake. These challenges can persist or become more complex as patients age.

Technological advancements are improving the performance, accessibility, and adoption of bowel management systems. Product innovation across irrigation systems, colostomy bags, nerve modulation devices, and related solutions is enabling more effective and individualized care. Favorable reimbursement conditions in several countries are further supporting patient access and healthcare provider adoption.

Demand is also influenced by the increasing number of disabled or immobilized patients with limited bowel control, persistent diarrhea, or liquid and semi-liquid stool. Depending on the patient's clinical needs, bowel management may include oral and/or anal medication, digital stimulation, manual evacuation, irrigation, ostomy products, or nerve modulation. The availability of technologically enhanced systems provides healthcare professionals and caregivers with a broader range of options across home care, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Industry activity reflects the long-term growth potential of continence and chronic care solutions. In September 2025, Coloplast Group strengthened its long-term strategy to expand its continence and chronic care portfolio, highlighting rising global demand for bowel management products and related patient care systems.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends and growth opportunities at the global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. The bowel management systems market is analyzed by type, patient type, end use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Colostomy Bags

Irrigation Systems

Nerve Modulation Devices Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Adult Pediatric

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Home Care Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed assessment of major product, patient, end-use, and regional segments.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluation of key market participants, strategic activity, and market presence.

Industry Trends: Analysis of technological developments, demographic changes, reimbursement conditions, and evolving care requirements.

Revenue Forecasts: Global, regional, and country-level projections designed to support market assessment and planning.

Growth Opportunities: Identification of potential revenue streams and high-potential areas across the bowel management systems market. Strategic Insights: Actionable intelligence to support investment decisions, competitive strategies, product development, and market expansion.

The report equips healthcare organizations, medical device manufacturers, investors, and other industry stakeholders with market intelligence for informed decision-making. It includes segment forecasts, regional revenue analysis, competitive insights, market share assessment, trend evaluation, and product innovation coverage to help businesses identify opportunities in the evolving global bowel management systems industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Bowel Management Systems Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Bowel Management Systems Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Bowel Management Systems Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Bowel Management Systems Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Colostomy Bags

4.3.1. Colostomy Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Irrigation Systems

4.4.1. Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Nerve Modulation Devices

4.5.1. Nerve Modulation Devices Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Bowel Management Systems Market: Patient Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Patient Type Segment Dashboard

5.2. Bowel Management Systems Market: Patient Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Adult

5.3.1. Adult Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Pediatric

5.4.1. Pediatric Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Bowel Management Systems Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.2. Bowel Management Systems Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Home Care

6.3.1. Home Care Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.4.1. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Bowel Management Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Bowel Management Systems Market Share, Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.2.1. U.S. Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.3.1. Canada Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.2.4. Mexico

7.2.4.1. Mexico Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.2.1. UK Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Germany Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.4. France

7.3.4.1. France Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.5.1. Italy Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.6.1. Spain Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.7.1. Denmark Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.8.1. Sweden Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.9. Norway

7.3.9.1. Norway Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. China

7.4.2.1. China Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.3.1. Japan Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. India Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.5. South Korea

7.4.5.1. South Korea Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.6. Australia

7.4.6.1. Australia Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.7. Thailand

7.4.7.1. Thailand Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.2.1. Brazil Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Argentina

7.5.3.1. Argentina Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. South Africa

7.6.2.1. South Africa Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1. Saudi Arabia Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. UAE Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5. Kuwait

7.6.5.1. Kuwait Bowel Management Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Convatec Inc.

8.4.2. BD

8.4.3. ProSys International Ltd

8.4.4. Suzhou Shenyun Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

8.4.5. Coloplast Corp

8.4.6. Consure Medical

8.4.7. Axonics, Inc.

8.4.8. SAYCO PTY LTD

8.4.9. Qufora

8.4.10. Hollister Incorporated

8.4.11. Wellspect HealthCare, a Dentsply Sirona Company.

8.4.12. Welland Medical Limited.

8.5. Company Profile Analysis

8.5.1. Participant Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



Convatec Inc.

BD

ProSys International Ltd

Suzhou Shenyun Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

Coloplast

Consure Medical.

Axonics, Inc.

SAYCO PTY LTD

Qufora

Hollister Incorporated

Wellspect HealthCare, a Dentsply Sirona Company. Welland Medical Limited.

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