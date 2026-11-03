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Global Medical Tubing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 25.5 Billion As Minimally Invasive Care And Device Innovation Drive 9.0% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-03 10:47:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for minimally invasive care, precision metal tubing and chronic disease treatments across catheters, drug delivery and respiratory therapy.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Tubing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Tubing Market Projected to Reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2033

The global medical tubing market was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, advanced medical devices, fluid management systems, and precision drug delivery solutions.

Medical tubing is widely used in catheters, IV systems, infusion equipment, drainage devices, respiratory systems, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Increasing surgical volumes, including more than 330 million procedures performed annually across OECD countries, are strengthening demand for reliable, flexible, and biocompatible tubing products. Healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers increasingly require materials that can meet stringent standards for durability, chemical resistance, dimensional accuracy, and patient safety.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is also influencing the global medical tubing market. Patients receiving dialysis, cardiovascular treatment, respiratory therapy, and other long-term care frequently depend on specialized tubing systems. In parallel, an aging global population and continued investment in healthcare infrastructure are increasing the utilization of diagnostic, therapeutic, and life-support equipment across developed and emerging markets.

Medical metal tubing represents another important area of market development. Stainless steel and other medical-grade metals are used in hypodermic needles, guidewires, surgical instruments, catheter reinforcement, and precision diagnostic devices. Their strength, corrosion resistance, and tight manufacturing tolerances support applications in cardiology, neurology, urology, and robotic surgery. As hospitals adopt sophisticated surgical platforms and device manufacturers develop smaller, more precise instruments, demand for advanced metal tubing components is expected to increase.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and assesses industry trends across product and application segments from 2021 to 2033. The research provides market estimates, forecasts, growth opportunities, competitive insights, and strategic analysis for companies operating throughout the medical tubing value chain.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Silicone
  • Polyolefins
  • Polyimide
  • Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Polycarbonates
  • Fluoropolymers
  • Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
  • Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP)
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Bulk disposable tubing
  • Drug delivery systems
  • Catheters
  • Biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment
  • Other medical tubing applications

Each application category is evaluated across silicone, polyolefins, polyimide, Polyvinyl Chloride, polycarbonates, fluoropolymers, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), and other materials. This structure enables comparison of material demand, revenue potential, and adoption trends within key medical device applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and UK
  • Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa: South Africa

The regional assessment examines healthcare investment, medical device manufacturing, surgical activity, chronic disease prevalence, and technology adoption. It also identifies geographic opportunities for tubing manufacturers, material suppliers, healthcare companies, and investors seeking exposure to expanding medical technology markets.

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Comprehensive analysis of major medical tubing products, applications, and regional markets
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and business planning
  • Evaluation of industry drivers, emerging trends, and future growth opportunities
  • Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence and strategies of key participants
  • Market share analysis designed to support positioning and competition strategies
  • Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding investment decisions
  • Coverage of product innovation and technological developments affecting medical tubing demand

The report offers market intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, healthcare organizations, investors, and other stakeholders. Its analysis supports informed decision-making related to product development, geographic expansion, competitive strategy, capacity planning, and long-term participation in the global medical tubing market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $25.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumption
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.5. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6.4. Industry Challenges
3.7. Industry Analysis -
3.7.1. Porter's Analysis
3.7.2. Macroeconomic Analysis
3.8. Economic Mega Trend
3.9. Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4. Medical Tubing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.2. Silicone
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Polyolefins
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Polyimide
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Polyvinyl chloride
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Polycarbonates
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Fluoropolymers
4.7.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7.2. Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market estimates and forecasts, by type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Medical Tubing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Bulk Disposable Tubing
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Drug Delivery Systems
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Catheters
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by material, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Medical Tubing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Snapshot
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product type, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.4. U.S.
6.2.5. Canada
6.2.6. Mexico
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.4. France
6.3.5. Germany
6.3.6. Italy
6.3.7. Netherlands
6.3.8. Russia
6.3.9. Spain
6.3.10. UK
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.4. China
6.4.5. India
6.4.6. Japan
6.4.7. Australia
6.4.8. Singapore
6.4.9. South Korea
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.4. Brazil
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Market Positioning
7.4. Company Market Share Analysis
7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.6. Strategy Mapping
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. ASAHI TEC CORPORATION
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.2. MDC Industries
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.3. Nordson Corporation
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4. ZARYS International Group
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. Hitachi Cable America Inc.
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.6. NewAge Industries Inc.
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.7. TE Connectivity
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.8. Freudenberg & Co. KG
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.9. Spectrum Plastics Group
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.10. ATAG SpA
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [82]
List of Figures [20]

Companies Featured

  • Asahi Tec Corp.
  • MDC Industries
  • Nordson Corp.
  • ZARYS International Group
  • Hitachi Cable America Inc.
  • NewAge Industries, Inc.
  • TE Connectivity
  • Freudenberg & Co. KG
  • Spectrum Plastics Group
  • ATAG SpA

For more information about this report visit

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