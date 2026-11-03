Global Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 6.3 Billion As Patient-Centric Innovation Drives 5.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify new revenue streams with segment and regional insights, competitive analysis, growth trends, and actionable strategies for ostomy care and accessories.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ostomy Care and Accessories Market to Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2033

The global ostomy care and accessories market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 4.3 billion in 2026 to USD 6.3 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2026 to 2033. Europe held the largest regional revenue share in 2025, accounting for 47.2% of the global market.

Market growth is primarily supported by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, bladder cancer, and other conditions that may require colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy procedures. Higher diagnosis rates and growing demand for surgical treatment are increasing the number of temporary and permanent stoma patients worldwide, creating sustained demand for ostomy bags and related accessories.

The ostomy care and accessories market includes bags, skin barriers, seals, barrier rings, adhesives, cleansing products, irrigation products, belts, pastes, powders, tapes, and other supportive solutions. Product innovation is increasingly focused on comfort, leakage prevention, peristomal skin health, discretion, and ease of use. Advances in materials and pouching system design are also helping manufacturers develop patient-centric products that support independence and improve quality of life.

Colorectal Cancer Drives Demand for Ostomy Products

The growing prevalence of colorectal cancer is a major market driver. Patients undergoing treatment for advanced or complex colorectal cancer may require temporary or permanent colostomies or ileostomies to support recovery. As the number of surgical interventions rises, demand is increasing for ostomy pouches, seals, rings, skin barriers, and other products used in daily stoma management.

Improving cancer survival rates are also expanding the population of long-term ostomy users. This trend is strengthening demand for advanced, patient-friendly products designed to provide reliable adhesion, reduce leakage, protect the skin, and support extended wear.

Awareness and Patient Support Initiatives Strengthen Market Growth

Healthcare organizations, advocacy groups, hospitals, and manufacturers are expanding educational campaigns, training workshops, support programs, and awareness events focused on ostomy care. These initiatives are helping reduce stigma, strengthen patient confidence, improve adherence to recommended care practices, and encourage the appropriate use of ostomy products.

Efforts to improve access to specialized ostomy nurses, reimbursement programs, and community-based care services are also supporting demand for advanced pouching systems and accessories. In 2025, the United Ostomy Associations of America marked Ostomy Awareness Day through several activities, including:



Encouraging individuals to share personal experiences using #OstomiesAreLifesavers, #IAmLivingProof, and #OstomyDay2025 while tagging UOAA.

Promoting the sharing of ostomy facts and stickers across social media platforms. Raising funds to support ostomy awareness initiatives.

These activities increase public understanding of ostomy procedures and help address the stigma associated with living with a stoma.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report analyzes volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, with forecasts across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. Product coverage includes bags, accessories, and irrigation products. Bag categories include One Piece and Two Piece systems, with further analysis by flat and convex base plates and by colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy procedures.

Accessories covered in the report include Seals/Barrier Rings, Powder, Wafer Extenders, Barrier Film Spray, Adhesive Remover, Paste, Distal Bags, Belts, Elastic Tapes / Half-Moon, and other products. Application segments include colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, bladder cancer, spinal cord injury (SCI), spina bifida, and other conditions. End-use categories include Home Care Settings, Hospitals, and Others.

Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates, forecasts, and segment-level analysis.

Assessment of major growth drivers, emerging trends, and revenue opportunities.

Regional and country-level insights for market planning and investment decisions.

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of key participants.

Coverage of product innovation and evolving ostomy care technologies. Actionable intelligence to support business strategy and identify potential revenue streams.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Application

1.1.3. End use

1.1.4. Regional scope

1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.3.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Patient Population by Category: Total Population, New Patient Discharged and Per Pathology (2021 - 2033)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising prevalence of colorectal cancer worldwide

3.3.1.2. Growing number of ostomy surgical procedures

3.3.1.3. Increasing awareness regarding advanced ostomy management

3.3.1.4. Expanding geriatric population requiring long-term care

3.3.1.5. Improved reimbursement policies supporting ostomy products

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. High cost of premium ostomy care products

3.3.2.2. Limited reimbursement coverage in developing countries

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3.3.1. Development of smart digital ostomy monitoring

3.3.3.2. Expanding market penetration across emerging regions

3.3.3.3. Increasing demand for personalized ostomy solutions

3.3.3.4. Rising investments in innovative accessory products

3.3.3.5. Growing e-commerce channels for ostomy supplies

3.3.4. Market challenge analysis

3.3.4.1. Maintaining long-term patient adherence to therapy

3.3.4.2. Managing peristomal skin health complications effectively

3.4. Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Technological landscape

3.4.2.3. Economic landscape

Chapter 4. Ostomy Care And Accessories Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Bags

4.1.2. Accessories

4.1.3. Irrigation Products

4.2. Product Market Share, 2021 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ostomy Care And Accessories Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2025 to 2033

4.5.1. Bags

4.5.1.1. Bags market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

4.5.1.2. One- Piece

4.5.1.2.1. One-piece market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

4.5.1.2.2. Base Plate

4.5.1.2.2.1. Flat

4.5.1.2.2.2. Convex

4.5.1.2.3. Surgery

4.5.1.2.3.1. Colostomy

4.5.1.2.3.2. Ileostomy

4.5.1.2.3.3. Urostomy

4.5.1.3. Two- Piece

4.5.1.3.1. Two-piece market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

4.5.1.3.2. Base Plate

4.5.1.3.2.1. Flat

4.5.1.3.2.2. Convex

4.5.1.3.3. Surgery

4.5.1.3.3.1. Colostomy

4.5.1.3.3.2. Ileostomy

4.5.1.3.3.3. Urostomy

4.5.2. Accessories

4.5.2.1. Accessories market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

4.5.2.2. Seals/Barrier Rings

4.5.2.3. Powder

4.5.2.4. Wafer Extenders

4.5.2.5. Barrier Film Spray

4.5.2.6. Adhesive Remover

4.5.2.7. Paste

4.5.2.8. Distal Bags

4.5.2.9. Belts

4.5.2.10. Elastic Tapes / Half-Moon

4.5.2.11. Others

4.5.3. Irrigation Products

4.5.3.1. Irrigation products market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

Chapter 5. Ostomy Care And Accessories Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Colorectal Cancer

5.1.2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

5.1.3. Bladder Cancer

5.1.4. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

5.1.5. Spine Bifida

5.1.6. Others

5.2. Application Market Share, 2021 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Ostomy Care And Accessories Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2025 to 2033

5.5.1. Colorectal Cancer

5.5.2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

5.5.3. Bladder Cancer

5.5.4. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

5.5.5. Spine Bifida

5.5.6. Others

5.5.7. Application market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Disease Epidemiology & Patient Population)

Chapter 6. Ostomy Care And Accessories: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Home Care Settings

6.1.2. Hospitals

6.1.3. Others

6.2. End Use Market Share, 2021 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Ostomy Care And Accessories Market by End Use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

6.5.1. Home Care Settings

6.5.2. Hospitals

6.5.3. Others

6.5.4. End use market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

Chapter 7. Ostomy Care And Accessories Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2025 to 2033

7.5. Country Analysis Framework

7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.2. Target Disease Prevalence

7.5.3. Competitive Scenario

7.5.4. Regulatory Scenario

7.5.5. Reimbursement Scenario

7.5.6. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million, Volume Unit)

7.6. North America

7.6.1. North America Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. U.S.

7.6.3. Canada

7.6.4. Mexico

7.7. Europe

7.7.1. Europe Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. UK

7.7.3. Germany

7.7.4. France

7.7.5. Italy

7.7.6. Spain

7.7.7. Norway

7.7.8. Sweden

7.7.9. Denmark

7.8. Asia Pacific

7.8.1. Asia Pacific Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2. Japan

7.8.3. China

7.8.4. India

7.8.5. Australia

7.8.6. South Korea

7.8.7. Thailand

7.9. Latin America

7.9.1. Latin America Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2. Brazil

7.9.3. Argentina

7.10. MEA

7.10.1. MEA Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.10.2. South Africa

7.10.3. Saudi Arabia

7.10.4. UAE

7.10.5. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.4. Global Key company market share analysis, 2025

8.5. Company Analysis Framework

8.5.1. SWOT Analysis

8.5.2. Company overview

8.5.3. Financial performance

8.5.4. Product benchmarking

8.5.5. Strategic initiatives

8.6. Company Profiles

8.6.1. Hollister Incorporated

8.6.2. Welland Medical Limited

8.6.3. Salts Healthcare Ltd.

8.6.4. ConvaTec Group PLC

8.6.5. Coloplast A/S

8.6.6. B. Braun SE

8.6.7. Eakin Healthcare Group

8.6.8. ALCARE Co., Ltd.

8.6.9. Casex Company, Inc.

8.6.10. Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

8.6.11. Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc.

8.6.12. Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

8.6.13. Safe n' Simple

8.6.14. Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited (OPUS Healthcare)

8.6.15. Romsons Prime Pvt. Ltd.

8.6.16. Prowess Care Ltd.

8.6.17. Cymed (Sarasota Medical Products, Inc.)

8.6.18. Medline

List of Tables [90]

List of Figures [79]

Companies Featured



Hollister Incorporated

Welland Medical Limited

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast A/S

B. Braun SE

Eakin Healthcare Group

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Casex Company, Inc.

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc.

Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

Safe n' Simple

Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited (OPUS Healthcare)

Romsons Prime Pvt. Ltd.

Prowess Care Ltd.

Cymed (Sarasota Medical Products, Inc.) Medline

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