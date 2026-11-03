U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 634.0 Billion As EHR, Interoperability, And Analytics Drive 16.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on EHR adoption, interoperability, value-based care and healthcare analytics with competitive insights and actionable recommendations.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. healthcare IT software market was valued at USD 189.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 216.5 billion in 2026 to USD 634.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 16.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by continued digital transformation across healthcare providers, payers, life sciences companies, and care delivery networks.

Widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs) remains a major contributor to U.S. healthcare IT software market growth. Federal mandates and programs such as the HITECH Act have encouraged healthcare organizations to modernize clinical and administrative systems. Demand is also being strengthened by interoperability requirements, the transition toward value-based care, population health management initiatives, and the expanding use of healthcare analytics software.

Healthcare organizations are investing in connected software platforms to improve clinical workflows, coordinate care, manage revenue, strengthen patient engagement, and support data-driven decision-making. Cloud-based EHR & EMR Software is gaining importance as organizations seek scalable infrastructure, improved accessibility, and integration across multiple care settings. Tele-healthcare Software, remote monitoring solutions, and digital consultation platforms are also helping providers extend services beyond traditional clinical environments.

U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market Segmentation

The report evaluates country-level revenue growth and analyzes industry trends across software type sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The software type outlook includes the following principal categories:



Revenue Cycle Management Software: Integrated and Standalone solutions supporting financial and administrative operations.

Tele-healthcare Software: Tele-care, Activity Monitoring, Remote Medication Management, Tele-Health, LTC Monitoring, and Video Consultation.

Population Health Management (PHM) Software and Cloud-based EHR & EMR Software.

Clinical Information Software for healthcare delivery and clinical data operations.

Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers Software: Claims Management, Enrollment and Member Management, Provider Management, Revenue Management and Billing, Analytics, Value based Payments, Data management and support, Personalize/CRM, Clinical Decision Support, and other applications.

Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software: Sales, Customer Service and Support, Marketing, Digital Commerce, and Cross -CRM.

eClinical Software: Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & CDMS, Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Clinical Analytics Platforms, Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), and eConsent.

Healthcare Analytics Software: Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics.

Medical Imaging Information Software: Radiology Information Software, Monitoring Analysis Software, and Picture Archiving and Communication Software. Additional software categories: Electronic Prescribing Software (E-Prescribing Solutions), Computerized Provider Order Entry Software, Laboratory Information Software, and Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive U.S. healthcare IT software market analysis to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and commercial strategy. It examines market size, growth forecasts, emerging opportunities, technology adoption patterns, and the forces influencing demand across major software segments.



Market intelligence: Access structured insights designed to support informed strategic and operational decisions.

Revenue forecasts: Review historical performance and forward-looking estimates across relevant market segments.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify high-potential software categories and evolving industry trends.

Competitive assessment: Evaluate the presence, positioning, market share, and strategies of key participants.

Innovation tracking: Examine product developments and technology advances affecting the competitive landscape. Actionable recommendations: Use market findings to identify potential revenue streams, prioritize investments, and refine business planning.

With healthcare providers and payers prioritizing interoperability, analytics, automation, virtual care, and patient-centered digital services, the U.S. healthcare IT software market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. The report offers the quantitative forecasts and strategic analysis required to assess this rapidly developing market and respond to emerging commercial opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Software Type

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. The internal database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Widespread Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

3.2.1.2. Growing demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of- hospital care

3.2.1.3. Technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure

3.2.1.4. Increase in the number of initiatives and investments supporting eHealth and digital health

3.2.1.5. Rise in healthcare expenditure prompting cost-cutting initiatives

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of data privacy

3.2.2.2. Lack of medical expertise

3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Overview

3.3.1. HIPAA Compliance Landscape

3.3.2. ONC Interoperability & Information Blocking Rules (21st Century Cures Act)

3.3.3. CMS Reimbursement Policy Impact

3.3.4. FDA Regulations (for SaMD / AI-based clinical tools)

3.4. Technology Overview

3.4.1. Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

3.4.2. Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions)

3.4.3. Laboratory Information

3.4.4. Clinical Information Systems

3.4.5. Medical Imaging Information Systems

3.4.6. Tele-healthcare

3.4.7. Revenue Cycle Management

3.4.8. eClinical Solutions

3.4.9. Population Health Management (PHM)

3.4.10. Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management

3.4.11. Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

3.4.12. Technology Solutions in Healthcare Payers

3.4.13. Healthcare Analytics

3.5. U.S. Healthcare IT Software Industry- Case Study Insights

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1.1. Supplier power

3.6.1.2. Buyer power

3.6.1.3. Substitution threat

3.6.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political landscape

3.6.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.6.2.3. Technological landscape

3.6.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.6.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. U.S. Healthcare IT Software Market: Software Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Software Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Software Type Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, Software Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

4.5. Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions)

4.6. Laboratory Information

4.7. Clinical Information Systems

4.8. Medical Imaging Information Systems

4.8.1. Radiology Information Systems

4.8.2. Monitoring Analysis Software

4.8.3. Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

4.9. Tele-healthcare

4.9.1. Tele-care

4.9.2. Tele-Health

4.10. Revenue Cycle Management

4.10.1. Integrated

4.10.2. Standalone

4.11. eClinical Solutions

4.11.1. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

4.11.2. Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & CDMS

4.11.3. Clinical Analytics Platforms

4.11.4. Clinical Data Integration Platforms

4.11.5. Safety Solutions

4.11.6. Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

4.11.7. Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

4.11.8. Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

4.11.9. eConsent

4.12. Population Health Management (PHM)

4.13. Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management

4.14. Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

4.14.1. Customer Service and Support

4.14.2. Digital Commerce

4.14.3. Marketing

4.14.4. Sales

4.14.5. Cross -CRM

4.15. Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers

4.15.1. Enrollment and Member Management

4.15.2. Provider Management

4.15.3. Claims Management

4.15.4. Value based Payments

4.15.5. Revenue Management and Billing

4.15.6. Analytics

4.15.7. Personalize/CRM

4.15.8. Clinical Decision Support

4.15.9. Data management and support

4.15.10. Others

4.16. Healthcare Analytics

4.16.1. Descriptive Analysis

4.16.2. Predictive Analysis

4.16.3. Prescriptive Analysis

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Participant Overview

5.2. Company Market Position Analysis

5.3. Company Categorization

5.4. Company Profiles/Listing

5.4.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.4.2. McKesson Corporation

5.4.3. eMDs, Inc.

5.4.4. Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)

5.4.5. Athenahealth, Inc. (Acquired by Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital)

5.4.6. Carestream Health

5.4.7. GE Healthcare

5.4.8. Agfa- Gevaert Group

5.4.9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5.4.10. Novarad

5.4.11. Optum, Inc.

5.4.12. IBM

5.4.13. Oracle

5.4.14. SAS Institute, Inc.

5.4.15. IQVIA

5.4.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc.

5.4.17. SAP

5.4.18. Accenture

List of Tables [6]

List of Figures [34]

Companies Featured



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

eMDs, Inc.

Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)

Athenahealth, Inc. (Acquired by Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital)

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Agfa- Gevaert Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Novarad

Optum, Inc.

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute, Inc.

IQVIA

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

SAP Accenture

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