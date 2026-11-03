Global Smart Scale Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Connected Health Innovation To Drive 8.4% CAGR And A USD 3.42 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Scale Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Scale Market Projected to Reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2033

The global smart scale market was valued at an estimated USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by greater consumer emphasis on preventive healthcare, fitness tracking, connected health devices, and the integration of smart scales with mobile applications and wearable ecosystems.

Increasing awareness of obesity and lifestyle-related disorders is encouraging consumers to adopt digital tools for continuous health monitoring. Smart scales allow users to track body weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and other body composition indicators in real time. When connected to mobile applications and digital health platforms, these devices help users evaluate progress, access automated insights, and make informed decisions regarding fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness.

The growing focus on proactive health management is also strengthening demand across homecare settings, fitness centers, healthcare facilities, and sports organizations. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient technologies that support regular self-monitoring outside traditional clinical environments. As a result, manufacturers are developing connected scales that offer improved accuracy, broader health metrics, and compatibility with digital health ecosystems.

Obesity prevalence remains a major factor influencing smart scale market growth. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adult obesity prevalence reached 40.3% during August 2021-August 2023. Rates were higher among adults aged 40-59, with no significant difference reported between men and women. This public health challenge is increasing demand for accessible weight management and body composition monitoring solutions that can support preventive healthcare strategies.

Technological innovation is further expanding the role of smart scales beyond weight measurement. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced sensors, multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis, biomarker assessment, and enhanced connectivity. These capabilities improve measurement accuracy and allow users to monitor a broader range of health indicators through routine at-home use.

On January 5, 2026, Withings introduced Body Scan 2, a USD 600 smart scale designed to assess hypertension risk, heart pumping efficiency, and metabolic health using advanced biomarker analysis. The launch demonstrates the market's movement toward multi-parameter health monitoring devices that deliver automated insights and support home-based preventive healthcare.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation includes:



Product type: Body Composition Smart Scales/ Smart Monitors and BMI Smart Scales

Connectivity: Multi-connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, and Wi-Fi Connectivity

Application: Personal Health Monitoring, Sports & Athlete Monitoring, and Clinical Health Monitoring

End use: Homecare Settings, Fitness Centers & Gyms, Healthcare Providers, and Sports Institutes Distribution channel: Online Channels and Offline Channels

Regional Market Analysis

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed smart scale market analysis across major products, applications, end users, distribution channels, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Analysis of emerging technologies, consumer trends, and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence and strategies of key participants

Product innovation tracking to identify developments shaping connected health monitoring Actionable intelligence to support decision-making, uncover revenue opportunities, and guide business strategy

The report offers a comprehensive view of the global smart scale market as connected health technologies become increasingly important to personal wellness, clinical monitoring, sports performance, and long-term preventive healthcare.

Key Attributes:

