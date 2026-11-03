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Global Smart Scale Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Connected Health Innovation To Drive 8.4% CAGR And A USD 3.42 Billion Opportunity


Date: 2026-11-03 10:47:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preventive healthcare, fitness tracking, app and wearable integration, and multi-parameter monitoring are accelerating smart scale adoption.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Scale Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Distribution Channel, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Scale Market Projected to Reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2033

The global smart scale market was valued at an estimated USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by greater consumer emphasis on preventive healthcare, fitness tracking, connected health devices, and the integration of smart scales with mobile applications and wearable ecosystems.

Increasing awareness of obesity and lifestyle-related disorders is encouraging consumers to adopt digital tools for continuous health monitoring. Smart scales allow users to track body weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and other body composition indicators in real time. When connected to mobile applications and digital health platforms, these devices help users evaluate progress, access automated insights, and make informed decisions regarding fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness.

The growing focus on proactive health management is also strengthening demand across homecare settings, fitness centers, healthcare facilities, and sports organizations. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient technologies that support regular self-monitoring outside traditional clinical environments. As a result, manufacturers are developing connected scales that offer improved accuracy, broader health metrics, and compatibility with digital health ecosystems.

Obesity prevalence remains a major factor influencing smart scale market growth. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that adult obesity prevalence reached 40.3% during August 2021-August 2023. Rates were higher among adults aged 40-59, with no significant difference reported between men and women. This public health challenge is increasing demand for accessible weight management and body composition monitoring solutions that can support preventive healthcare strategies.

Technological innovation is further expanding the role of smart scales beyond weight measurement. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced sensors, multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis, biomarker assessment, and enhanced connectivity. These capabilities improve measurement accuracy and allow users to monitor a broader range of health indicators through routine at-home use.

On January 5, 2026, Withings introduced Body Scan 2, a USD 600 smart scale designed to assess hypertension risk, heart pumping efficiency, and metabolic health using advanced biomarker analysis. The launch demonstrates the market's movement toward multi-parameter health monitoring devices that deliver automated insights and support home-based preventive healthcare.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation includes:

  • Product type: Body Composition Smart Scales/ Smart Monitors and BMI Smart Scales
  • Connectivity: Multi-connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, and Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Application: Personal Health Monitoring, Sports & Athlete Monitoring, and Clinical Health Monitoring
  • End use: Homecare Settings, Fitness Centers & Gyms, Healthcare Providers, and Sports Institutes
  • Distribution channel: Online Channels and Offline Channels

Regional Market Analysis

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level analysis covers the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Detailed smart scale market analysis across major products, applications, end users, distribution channels, and regions
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning
  • Analysis of emerging technologies, consumer trends, and growth opportunities
  • Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence and strategies of key participants
  • Product innovation tracking to identify developments shaping connected health monitoring
  • Actionable intelligence to support decision-making, uncover revenue opportunities, and guide business strategy

The report offers a comprehensive view of the global smart scale market as connected health technologies become increasingly important to personal wellness, clinical monitoring, sports performance, and long-term preventive healthcare.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 190
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.42 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product Type
1.2.2. Connectivity
1.2.3. Application
1.2.4. Distribution Channel
1.2.5. End use
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis
3.2.5. Technology Overview at Measurement Matrices Level
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Smart Scales Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. Product Type Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Body Composition Smart Scales/ Smart Monitors
4.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. BMI Smart Scales
4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Smart Scales Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Connectivity Segment Dashboard
5.2. Connectivity Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Connectivity, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Multi-connectivity
5.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Bluetooth Connectivity
5.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Wi-Fi Connectivity
5.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Smart Scales Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. Application Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Personal Health Monitoring
6.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Sports & Athlete Monitoring
6.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Clinical Health Monitoring
6.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Smart Scales Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard
7.2. Distribution Channel Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Online Channels
7.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Offline Channels
7.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Smart Scales Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. End use Segment Dashboard
8.2. End use Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Homecare Settings
8.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Fitness Centers & Gyms
8.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Healthcare Providers
8.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Sports Institutes
8.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Smart Scales Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Market Dashboard
9.2. Regional Market: Key Takeaways
9.3. North America
9.3.1. North America Smart Scales Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. U.S.
9.3.3. Canada
9.3.4. Mexico
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe Smart Scales Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. Germany
9.4.3. UK
9.4.4. France
9.4.5. Italy
9.4.6. Spain
9.4.7. Denmark
9.4.8. Sweden
9.4.9. Norway
9.5. Asia-Pacific
9.5.1. Asia-Pacific Smart Scales Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. China
9.5.4. India
9.5.5. South Korea
9.5.6. Australia
9.5.7. Thailand
9.6. Latin America
9.6.1. Latin America Smart Scales Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. Brazil
9.6.3. Argentina
9.7. MEA
9.7.1. MEA Smart Scales Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.7.2. South Africa
9.7.3. Saudi Arabia
9.7.4. UAE
9.7.5. Kuwait
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Participant Overview
10.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
10.3. Company Categorization
10.4. Strategy Mapping
10.5. Company Profiles/Listing
10.5.1. Xiaomi
10.5.2. Nureca Limited
10.5.3. Omron Healthcare
10.5.4. Withings
10.5.5. TANITA Corporation of America, Inc
10.5.6. Huawei Device Co., Ltd
10.5.7. Garmin Ltd.
10.5.8. Beurer
10.5.9. RENPHO
10.5.10. Qardio, Inc.
10.5.11. Medisana
10.5.12. iHealth Labs
10.5.13. Blipcare
10.5.14. InBody Co., Ltd.
10.5.15. Taylor USA (A Division of Lifetime Brands, Inc.)
10.6. List of startup companies in the smart scale market:
10.6.1. Fitbit
10.6.2. PICOOC Technology Co., Ltd.
10.6.3. Yunmai
10.6.4. Arboleaf
10.6.5. Cult
List of Tables [147]
List of Figures [63]
Companies Featured

  • Xiaomi
  • Nureca Limited
  • Omron Healthcare
  • Withings
  • TANITA Corporation of America, Inc
  • Huawei Device Co., Ltd
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Beurer
  • RENPHO
  • Qardio, Inc.
  • Medisana
  • iHealth Labs
  • Blipcare
  • InBody Co., Ltd.
  • Taylor USA (A Division of Lifetime Brands, Inc.)
  • List of startup companies in the smart scale market
  • iHealth Labs
  • Fitbit
  • Blipcare
  • InBody Co., Ltd.
  • Taylor USA (A Division of Lifetime Brands, Inc., PICOOC Technology Co., Ltd.),
  • Yunmai
  • Arboleaf
  • Cult

For more information about this report visit

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