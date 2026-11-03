Infusion Bags Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033, By Product, Material, Capacity, End Use, And Region USD 14.55 Billion By 2033 As Non-PVC Demand Accelerates
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$14.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Product
1.1.2. Material
1.1.3. Capacity
1.1.4. End Use
1.1.5. Regional scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. Internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.3.5. Details of primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.6.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.6.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. List of Primary Sources
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Regional outlook
2.4. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Infusion Bags Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1. Rising demand for IV therapies
3.3.1.2. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
3.3.1.3. Expansion of ICU, surgical, and critical care infrastructure globally
3.3.1.4. Strong shift toward non-PVC infusion bags due to DEHP safety concerns and regulatory pressure
3.3.1.5. Growth in blood transfusion and collection procedures supporting demand for higher-capacity bags
3.3.1.6. Rising adoption of single-use sterile systems in hospital procurement policies
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1. Higher cost of non-PVC infusion bags compared to PVC alternatives
3.3.2.2. Limited adoption in price-sensitive and developing markets
3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3.3.1. Rapid growth in non-PVC segments across oncology and parenteral nutrition applications
3.3.3.2. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets
3.3.3.3. Increasing adoption of hospital compounding pharmacies and clinical trial applications
3.3.3.4. Growth in outpatient and home healthcare demand
3.3.3.5. Development of eco-friendly and sustainable infusion bag materials
3.3.3.6. Rising blood banking and transfusion service expansion
3.3.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3.4.1. Intense price competition from PVC-based products
3.3.4.2. Regulatory variation across regions
3.4. Infusion Bags Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.1.3. Threat of substitutes
3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrants
3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.2.1. Political landscape
3.4.2.2. Economic landscape
3.4.2.3. Social landscape
3.4.2.4. Technological landscape
3.4.2.5. Environmental landscape
3.4.2.6. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. Infusion Bags Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Infusion Bags Market: Product Type Movement Analysis
4.3. Infusion Bags Product Type Outlook (USD Million)
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.5. Basic Sterile IV Empty Containers
4.5.1. Basic Sterile IV Empty Containers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Empty Bags
4.6.1. Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Empty Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Chemotherapy Empty Infusion Bags
4.7.1. Chemotherapy Empty Infusion Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Blood Collection & Transfusion Empty Bags
4.8.1. Blood Collection & Transfusion Empty Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Infusion Bags Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Infusion Bags Market: Material Movement Analysis
5.3. Infusion Bags Material Outlook (USD Million)
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
5.5. PVC-Based Empty Infusion Bags
5.5.1. PVC-Based Empty Infusion Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Non-PVC Empty Infusion Bags
5.6.1. Non-PVC Empty Infusion Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Infusion Bags Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Infusion Bags Market: Capacity Movement Analysis
6.3. Infusion Bags Capacity Outlook (USD Million)
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.5. < 250 mL
6.5.1. < 250 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. 250-1000 mL
6.6.1. 250-1000 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. 1000-2000 mL
6.7.1. 1000-2000 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. >2000 mL
6.8.1. >2000 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Infusion Bags Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Infusion Bags Market: End Use Movement Analysis
7.3. Infusion Bags End Use Outlook (USD Million)
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
7.5. Hospitals
7.5.1. Hospital Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Outpatient Facilities
7.6.1. Outpatient Facilities Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Infusion Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product Type, by Application, by Material, by Capacity, and by End Use
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Regional Infusion Bags Market Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033
8.3. Infusion Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033
8.4.1. Country analyses include Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, Reimbursement scenario, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. North America
8.5.1. North America Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. U.S.
8.5.3. Canada
8.5.4. Mexico
8.6. Europe
8.6.1. Europe Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UK
8.6.3. Germany
8.6.4. France
8.6.5. Italy
8.6.6. Spain
8.6.7. Denmark
8.6.8. Sweden
8.6.9. Norway
8.7. Asia Pacific
8.7.1. Asia Pacific Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Japan
8.7.3. China
8.7.4. India
8.7.5. South Korea
8.7.6. Australia
8.7.7. Thailand
8.8. Latin America
8.8.1. Latin America Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.8.2. Brazil
8.8.3. Argentina
8.9. Middle East & Africa
8.9.1. Middle East & Africa Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.9.2. South Africa
8.9.3. Saudi Arabia
8.9.4. UAE
8.9.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Company Share Analysis, 2025
9.3. Pricing Analysis
9.4. Key Company Profiles
9.4.1. Company profiles include Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives
9.4.2. Terumo
9.4.3. Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH
9.4.4. Baxter
9.4.5. B. Braun SE
9.4.6. Kapsam Health Products
9.4.7. EcoFLX (Douglas Medical Products)
9.4.8. Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.
9.4.9. VALMED s.r.l.
9.4.10. MITRA
9.4.11. ICU Medical, Inc.
9.4.12. Sippex IV bags
9.4.13. Technoflex (Adagia Partners)
9.4.14. Bioteque Corporation
9.4.15. Helapet
9.4.16. Merit Pharmaceutical
9.4.17. AdvaCare Pharma
9.4.18. Polymed
9.4.19. JMS North America Corporation
9.4.20. Other Players
List of Tables [124]
List of Figures [59]
Companies Featured
- Terumo Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH Baxter B. Braun SE Kapsam Health Products EcoFLX (Douglas Medical Products) Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd. VALMED s.r.l. MITRA ICU Medical, Inc. Sippex IV bags Technoflex (Adagia Partners) Bioteque Corporation Helapet Merit Pharmaceutical AdvaCare Pharma Polymed JMS North America Corporation Other Players
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