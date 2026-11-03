Infusion Bags Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033, By Product, Material, Capacity, End Use, And Region USD 14.55 Billion By 2033 As Non-PVC Demand Accelerates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chronic disease growth, home infusion adoption, and demand for ready-to-use, non-PVC bags create opportunities in safer, high-performance IV delivery. Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Infusion Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Material, Capacity, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Infusion Bags Market to Reach USD 14.55 Billion by 2033 The global infusion bags market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.82 billion in 2026 to USD 14.55 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 39.08% of global revenue. Market growth is supported by rising demand for safe, sterile, and efficient intravenous drug delivery systems across hospitals, outpatient facilities, critical care units, and home healthcare environments. Infusion bags are used to administer medications, hydration fluids, electrolytes, parenteral nutrition, blood products, antibiotics, and biologics during chronic disease treatment, emergency care, and surgical procedures. The increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and renal diseases is contributing to higher volumes of short-term and long-term infusion therapy. Growth in hospital admissions, surgical procedures, intensive care treatments, and outpatient services is also increasing the consumption of sterile infusion bags. In addition, aging populations and expanding healthcare access in developing economies are creating further demand for reliable intravenous therapy products. Material innovation represents an important infusion bags market trend. Manufacturers are advancing non-PVC and multilayer infusion bag materials to improve drug compatibility, reduce leachables, and enhance patient safety. These developments are particularly relevant for sensitive medications, biologics, chemotherapy treatments, and parenteral nutrition. Demand for high-performance products is also increasing as healthcare providers strengthen safety standards and seek more effective storage and administration solutions. The adoption of ready-to-use infusion systems is expected to support continued market expansion. These systems can improve clinical workflows, reduce preparation requirements, and help healthcare organizations address the growing need for efficient treatment delivery. The expansion of home infusion therapy is creating additional opportunities as more eligible patients receive intravenous medications, nutritional support, and chronic disease treatments outside conventional hospital settings. Infusion Bags Market Segmentation The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends and opportunities across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product type, material, capacity, end use, and region. Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Basic Sterile IV Empty Containers

Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Empty Bags

Chemotherapy Empty Infusion Bags Blood Collection & Transfusion Empty Bags Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

PVC-Based Empty Infusion Bags Non-PVC Empty Infusion Bags Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

< 250 mL

250-1000 mL

1000-2000 mL >2000 mL End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospital

Outpatient Facilities Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait North America is expected to remain a significant regional market due to established hospital infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, extensive use of infusion therapy, and demand for advanced intravenous delivery products. Asia-Pacific also presents growth opportunities as healthcare systems expand, chronic disease rates rise, and access to hospital and outpatient treatment improves. Across all regions, product safety, material performance, drug compatibility, and support for evolving care settings will remain central to competitive development in the infusion bags market through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Material

1.1.3. Capacity

1.1.4. End Use

1.1.5. Regional scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Infusion Bags Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising demand for IV therapies

3.3.1.2. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.3.1.3. Expansion of ICU, surgical, and critical care infrastructure globally

3.3.1.4. Strong shift toward non-PVC infusion bags due to DEHP safety concerns and regulatory pressure

3.3.1.5. Growth in blood transfusion and collection procedures supporting demand for higher-capacity bags

3.3.1.6. Rising adoption of single-use sterile systems in hospital procurement policies

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Higher cost of non-PVC infusion bags compared to PVC alternatives

3.3.2.2. Limited adoption in price-sensitive and developing markets

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.3.1. Rapid growth in non-PVC segments across oncology and parenteral nutrition applications

3.3.3.2. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets

3.3.3.3. Increasing adoption of hospital compounding pharmacies and clinical trial applications

3.3.3.4. Growth in outpatient and home healthcare demand

3.3.3.5. Development of eco-friendly and sustainable infusion bag materials

3.3.3.6. Rising blood banking and transfusion service expansion

3.3.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3.4.1. Intense price competition from PVC-based products

3.3.4.2. Regulatory variation across regions

3.4. Infusion Bags Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic landscape

3.4.2.3. Social landscape

3.4.2.4. Technological landscape

3.4.2.5. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.6. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Infusion Bags Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Infusion Bags Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Infusion Bags Product Type Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

4.5. Basic Sterile IV Empty Containers

4.5.1. Basic Sterile IV Empty Containers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Empty Bags

4.6.1. Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Empty Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Chemotherapy Empty Infusion Bags

4.7.1. Chemotherapy Empty Infusion Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Blood Collection & Transfusion Empty Bags

4.8.1. Blood Collection & Transfusion Empty Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Infusion Bags Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Infusion Bags Market: Material Movement Analysis

5.3. Infusion Bags Material Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

5.5. PVC-Based Empty Infusion Bags

5.5.1. PVC-Based Empty Infusion Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Non-PVC Empty Infusion Bags

5.6.1. Non-PVC Empty Infusion Bags Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Infusion Bags Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Infusion Bags Market: Capacity Movement Analysis

6.3. Infusion Bags Capacity Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

6.5. < 250 mL

6.5.1. < 250 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. 250-1000 mL

6.6.1. 250-1000 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. 1000-2000 mL

6.7.1. 1000-2000 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. >2000 mL

6.8.1. >2000 mL Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Infusion Bags Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Infusion Bags Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Infusion Bags End Use Outlook (USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

7.5. Hospitals

7.5.1. Hospital Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Outpatient Facilities

7.6.1. Outpatient Facilities Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Infusion Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product Type, by Application, by Material, by Capacity, and by End Use

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Regional Infusion Bags Market Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Infusion Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

8.4.1. Country analyses include Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, Reimbursement scenario, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. North America

8.5.1. North America Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. U.S.

8.5.3. Canada

8.5.4. Mexico

8.6. Europe

8.6.1. Europe Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. UK

8.6.3. Germany

8.6.4. France

8.6.5. Italy

8.6.6. Spain

8.6.7. Denmark

8.6.8. Sweden

8.6.9. Norway

8.7. Asia Pacific

8.7.1. Asia Pacific Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. Japan

8.7.3. China

8.7.4. India

8.7.5. South Korea

8.7.6. Australia

8.7.7. Thailand

8.8. Latin America

8.8.1. Latin America Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.8.2. Brazil

8.8.3. Argentina

8.9. Middle East & Africa

8.9.1. Middle East & Africa Infusion Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.9.2. South Africa

8.9.3. Saudi Arabia

8.9.4. UAE

8.9.5. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Company Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. Key Company Profiles

9.4.1. Company profiles include Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. Terumo

9.4.3. Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH

9.4.4. Baxter

9.4.5. B. Braun SE

9.4.6. Kapsam Health Products

9.4.7. EcoFLX (Douglas Medical Products)

9.4.8. Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.

9.4.9. VALMED s.r.l.

9.4.10. MITRA

9.4.11. ICU Medical, Inc.

9.4.12. Sippex IV bags

9.4.13. Technoflex (Adagia Partners)

9.4.14. Bioteque Corporation

9.4.15. Helapet

9.4.16. Merit Pharmaceutical

9.4.17. AdvaCare Pharma

9.4.18. Polymed

9.4.19. JMS North America Corporation

9.4.20. Other Players

List of Tables [124]

List of Figures [59]

Companies Featured



Terumo

Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH

Baxter

B. Braun SE

Kapsam Health Products

EcoFLX (Douglas Medical Products)

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.

VALMED s.r.l.

MITRA

ICU Medical, Inc.

Sippex IV bags

Technoflex (Adagia Partners)

Bioteque Corporation

Helapet

Merit Pharmaceutical

AdvaCare Pharma

Polymed

JMS North America Corporation Other Players

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