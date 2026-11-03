Six Chopin Law Firm Attorneys Named To New Orleans Magazine's 2026 Top Lawyers List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Orleans personal injury firm earns recognition in Personal Injury Litigation and Admiralty & Maritime Law.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six attorneys at The Chopin Law Firm, a New Orleans personal injury law firm representing injured individuals and families throughout Louisiana, have been selected for New Orleans Magazine's 2026 Top Lawyers list.

Justin M. Chopin, Philip D. Lorio IV, and Frankie Cannone were recognized in Personal Injury Litigation. Jacques DeGruy, Adam P. Sanderson, and Richard A. Chopin were recognized in Admiralty & Maritime Law.

The annual list is prepared by Professional Research Services through a survey of licensed New Orleans attorneys. Participants recommend other attorneys in specific practice areas, and nominees are evaluated based on voting results, license verification, and professional standing.

“Recognition from other lawyers is meaningful because they understand the preparation and hard work that goes into representing injured people,” said Justin Chopin, founder and managing partner of The Chopin Law Firm.“Our attorneys bring experience defending insurers and businesses, as well as trying cases in court. We use that experience to investigate injuries, anticipate defenses, and prepare our clients' cases for trial.”

Attorneys Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation

Justin M. Chopin founded The Chopin Law Firm after representing insurance companies, oilfield services companies, trucking companies, and other corporate clients. Today, he leads the firm's representation of plaintiffs in personal injury and related litigation, drawing on his defense background to understand how insurers and corporate defendants evaluate claims.

Philip D. Lorio IV has practiced law since 2012 and joined The Chopin Law Firm in 2018. Before representing injured plaintiffs, he defended major retailers in premises liability cases and represented clients in the trucking industry. That background informs his work on injury claims involving unsafe property conditions and vehicle collisions.

Frankie Cannone represents clients in serious personal injury and hurricane litigation. He began his career as an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts, where he tried more than 35 jury trials, before representing national and international insurers at a large New Orleans defense firm. His practice combines courtroom experience with an understanding of insurance defense strategy.

Attorneys Recognized in Admiralty & Maritime Law

Jacques DeGruy, a New Orleans native, represents injured workers and families in catastrophic injury litigation. He began his career at New Orleans maritime defense firms, handling matters involving maritime operations, offshore work, oil and gas, and transportation.

Adam P. Sanderson brings nearly 20 years of litigation experience to maritime, trucking, and transportation injury cases. His background includes 11 years defending those matters at Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, providing insight into the investigation and defense of complex injury claims.

Richard A.“Dick” Chopin brings more than five decades of litigation and trial experience to the firm. He began practicing law in 1973 as counsel for Exxon Corporation and later served as managing partner of a defense firm handling maritime injury litigation. A member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, he has tried cases throughout his career, bringing extensive courtroom experience to complex disputes.

Representing Injured People Throughout Louisiana

The Chopin Law Firm represents people injured in car and truck accidents, maritime and offshore incidents, workplace accidents, and falls caused by unsafe property conditions. The firm also handles catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases.

Its attorneys' prior representation of insurers, maritime employers, transportation companies, and retailers informs how they investigate claims and prepare for litigation. Clients work directly with attorneys, and the firm does not use case managers.

To request a free consultation, call (504) 475-2429 or visit chopinlawfirm/contact-us.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm is a New Orleans, Louisiana, personal injury law firm representing injured individuals and families throughout the state. Its practice includes car accidents, truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, premises liability, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. The firm's attorneys bring prior insurance and corporate defense experience to their representation of plaintiffs. Learn more at chopinlawfirm.

Justin Chopin

Chopin Law Firm

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Six Chopin Law Firm Attorneys Named to New Orleans Magazine's 2026 Top Lawyers List News Provided By Justin Chopin, Chopin Law Firm November 03, 2026, 15:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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