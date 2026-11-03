Neurealm Launches Centre Of Excellence To Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New CoE will develop production-ready industrial AI solutions to improve manufacturing quality, productivity, safety, and operational resilience

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neurealm, an AI-first technology services company, today announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Siemens to accelerate the adoption and enterprise-scale deployment of industrial AI with Siemens' Intelligence Center X.

The new CoE will help industrial enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots and deploy governed, production-ready solutions that deliver measurable improvements across quality, throughput, asset performance, worker safety, engineering efficiency, and operational resilience. It will combine Siemens' industrial technology and AI orchestration capabilities from Intelligence Center X with Neurealm's expertise across data, AI/ML, Perception AI, enterprise engineering and industrial transformation.

Siemens' Intelligence Center X is an industrial AI orchestration platform designed to help organizations deploy, manage, govern, and scale AI across engineering, manufacturing, and industrial operations. It connects enterprise data, operational workflows, industrial knowledge, and AI agents within a governed environment, enabling organizations to operationalize AI across the industrial value chain. Part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Intelligence Center X combines the Mendix agentic low code and orchestration platform with Siemens' Graph Studio and AI Studio software from the Rapidminer portfolio.

Neurealm's CoE will serve as an innovation, engineering, and customer enablement hub for Intelligence Center X. Its business mandate will include developing industry-specific solutions, reusable accelerators, reference architectures, and deployment blueprints, while supporting customers from use-case discovery and prototyping through production deployment and value realization.

Its initial focus will be manufacturing and adjacent industrial sectors, including automotive, semiconductor and electronics, energy, and process industries. Priority use cases will include Automated Line Management, intelligent quality inspection, defect detection and root-cause analysis, process verification, predictive asset maintenance, production optimization, worker safety, and AI-assisted engineering operations.

Neurealm's Automated Line Management solution will be one of the initial solution propositions advanced through the CoE. The solution uses multi-camera Perception AI to provide continuous visibility across production lines, interpret operator actions and process sequences, and verify compliance with standard operating procedures.

Through Intelligence Center X, these production-line insights can be connected with machine telemetry, process parameters, maintenance records, engineering specifications, quality history, and supplier data. Governed AI agents can then support root-cause analysis, recommend corrective actions, and initiate appropriate workflows while maintaining human oversight.

This combination of Perception AI, industrial data, enterprise context, and agentic workflows will enable manufacturers to understand what is happening on the production floor, determine why it is happening, and take timely, governed action.

“Industrial enterprises do not need more disconnected AI pilots. They need a clear path to deploying AI securely, responsibly, and at scale, with outcomes that can be measured on the production line and across the enterprise. Our Joint Centre of Excellence with Siemens has been created with that business mandate,” said Harmeet Chauhan, CEO, Neurealm.

“Automated Line Management demonstrates the opportunity ahead. By combining what cameras, sensors, and machines observe with engineering and enterprise context, we can help manufacturers identify deviations, understand their causes, and initiate governed action in real time. Together with Siemens, we intend to turn such capabilities into repeatable, production-ready solutions that improve quality, productivity, safety, and resilience.”

“The Centre of Excellence represents an important step in accelerating the adoption of Intelligence Center X and turning advanced industrial AI capabilities into repeatable, production-ready solutions in India. Neurealm in collaboration with Siemens aims to help customers move faster from use-case identification to enterprise-scale deployment, while creating new possibilities for intelligent quality, automated line management, operational efficiency, and safer manufacturing. We believe this collaboration can become a significant catalyst for the next generation of AI-powered industrial operations,” said Mathew Thomas, Vice President and Managing Director for India, Software, Siemens.

The CoE strengthens Neurealm's commitment to helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-scale transformation through industry-led innovation, strategic collaboration, and industrialized delivery.



About Neurealm

Neurealm is an AI-first technology services company helping enterprises build the intelligent systems that power the future. We work across the full Physical AI to Agentic AI spectrum, from edge devices to autonomous agents, and help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-grade deployment, powered by NeuGAIN, our unified AI platform. Our outcome-driven, engineering-led approach spans AI, Engineering, Data, RunOps and more, serving 250+ enterprises worldwide.

Soumika Das

Neurealm

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Neurealm Launches Centre of Excellence to Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption News Provided By Neurealm November 03, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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