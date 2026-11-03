New Study Highlights Health And Safety Benefits Of In-Cabin Wheelchair Seating

AWU 2026

2026 AWU

Research Demonstrates Medically Necessary Wheelchair Seating Can Withstand FAA Dynamic Crash-Test Conditions

- Dr. Stephen Cullen Board Chair AWU

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Wheels Up (AWU), the nonprofit organization working to make air travel more accessible for people with disabilities, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed research demonstrating that a medically necessary wheelchair seating system can meet the FAA's dynamic crash-test requirements.

The study, "Crash-Test Evaluation of Medically Necessary Wheelchair Seating on Commercial Aircraft," appears in the October 2026 issue of Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance. The research evaluated whether a medically necessary wheelchair seating system, when properly secured, could withstand the FAA's dynamic crashworthiness conditions used to assess commercial aircraft seating systems.

The research was made possible through All Wheels Up identifying the need for the study and bringing together the partners, resources, and expertise necessary to advance the effort, working in close collaboration with the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University. Initial funding was provided through a Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) Advocacy Collaboration Grant, supplemented by generous in-kind contributions from industry partners. AWU worked closely with NIAR throughout the planning and execution of the crash test program, while NIAR developed the test plan, conducted the crash testing, and provided access to its research facilities. Industry partners Quantum Rehab and Q'STRAINT contributed equipment, technical expertise, and onsite support for the testing effort. The project further drew upon the expertise of rehabilitation physicians, engineers, researchers, disability advocates, and individuals with lived experience.

"The importance of the study is that it provides objective engineering data," said Luis Manuel Gomez, Manager of the Advanced Virtual Engineering and Testing Laboratories at NIAR and a co-author of the study. "The testing demonstrated that the wheelchair seating system successfully met the crash conditions evaluated, providing evidence that can help inform future research and decision-making."

The study also incorporated clinical expertise and medical review from rehabilitation physician co-authors Dr. Yichen Feng and Dr. Sheyna Gifford. "Conversations about accessible air travel often focus on convenience and mobility. For some individuals, however, remaining in their prescribed wheelchair seating system is fundamentally a health and safety issue," said Dr. Sheyna Gifford, a rehabilitation physician and co-author of the study. "This research helps broaden the discussion to include those medical considerations."

Researchers tested a 426-pound Quantum Edge 3 power wheelchair, secured using a Q'STRAINT One restraint system and occupied by an anthropomorphic test device. Testing followed the two dynamic crash conditions specified in Federal Aviation Regulation 14 CFR §25.562: a 16G forward-impact condition and a 14G downward-impact condition.

In both tests, neither the wheelchair nor the restraint system experienced structural failure. The wheelchair remained secured within its restraint footprint, and permanent deformation remained within acceptable limits comparable to those observed in conventional aircraft seating systems.

The completed research shows that it is indeed possible for wheelchairs to be used on commercial flights.

"The study demonstrated technical feasibility," said Dr. Stephen Cullen, Board Chair of All Wheels Up and a co-author of the study. "But the broader significance is that it brings health, safety, and medical necessity more fully into the conversation. For some wheelchair users, remaining in their prescribed seating system is not a matter of convenience. It is a matter of safety and well-being."

Today, wheelchair users must leave their prescribed seating systems before boarding commercial aircraft, while their wheelchairs travel in the cargo hold. According to U.S. Department of Transportation reporting, more than 11,000 wheelchairs and scooters were mishandled by airlines in 2024.

“The significance of this study lies in its practical engineering value, providing objective experimental data demonstrating that the tested wheelchair seating system successfully withstood the evaluated dynamic crashworthiness conditions,” said Gomez.“These results provide a technical foundation to support future engineering development, establish certification requirements, and guide regulatory decision-making toward integrating personal wheelchairs into commercial aircraft cabins.”

For many passengers, separation from custom seating systems can create risks that extend beyond mobility challenges. Depending on an individual's condition, loss of access to specialized seating may contribute to pressure injuries, respiratory complications, pain, postural instability, or other health concerns. A damaged wheelchair may also leave a traveler without access to essential mobility and medical support upon arrival.

While crashworthiness alone does not solve these challenges, it addresses one of the key technical questions that has historically limited consideration of in-cabin wheelchair securement.

While the study focuses on crashworthiness, its significance extends beyond engineering. This recent publication in a peer-reviewed journal expands the conversation surrounding in-cabin wheelchair securement. For some passengers, the issue is not simply one of transportation convenience but of health, safety, and medical necessity. The research provides new data that can help inform future discussions about how these needs should be considered within commercial aviation.

The authors emphasize that demonstrating crashworthiness is only one component of a broader implementation framework. Additional work remains to evaluate operational procedures, emergency evacuation, battery considerations, security screening, boarding processes, passenger accommodation, and economic feasibility. As the evidence base grows, the conversation is increasingly shifting from whether onboard wheelchair securement is possible to how passenger health, safety, and medical needs should be considered in future policy and implementation decisions.

"The conversation is no longer solely about technical feasibility," Cullen said. "The challenge now is understanding the conditions necessary for successful implementation and deployment within commercial aviation while ensuring passenger health, safety, and medical needs remain at the center of the discussion."

About All Wheels UP:

Established in 2011, All Wheels Up (AWU) is the first non-profit organization in the world to fund research and development for a“wheelchair spot” on commercial aircraft. The not-for-profit organization works with airline carriers, aircraft manufacturers, federal agencies, and lawmakers to make airplanes wheelchair accessible to the millions of people who depend on them for mobility and safe seating. AWU's mission is to forge a future with safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research, advocacy, education, and community outreach. AWU recently announced it is offering comprehensive Complaints Resolution Official (CRO) Training and Services for the airline industry that will train airline employees to better serve passengers with disabilities.

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Robb Leer

Leer Communication & Consultants

+1 612-701-0608

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New Study Highlights Health and Safety Benefits of In-Cabin Wheelchair Seating News Provided By Leer Communication & Consultants November 03, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Travel & Tourism Industry



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