Settlesavvy Founder Brigham Redd Got The City Right And Neighborhood Wrong. Now He's Helping Movers Avoid That Mistake

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How one cross-country move showed that the neighborhood shapes daily life, and how SettleSavvy now helps movers choose the right block first.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Brigham Redd moved his family across the country, he spent months researching the city and about an afternoon researching the street. Within a week of settling into a nice-looking apartment near his wife's university, he realized the area around the complex wasn't somewhere his family felt safe or settled. He had gotten the city right and the neighborhood wrong. That expensive mistake would eventually become the idea behind SettleSavvy.He is far from alone. 70% of Americans have regrets about their move, according to Anytime Estimate's 2025 Moving Trends study. Most people do their homework on the city. The problem is that most tools stop at the city line, right where the decisions that shape daily life actually begin."You can renovate the kitchen. You can't renovate the block," said Brigham Redd, founder of SettleSavvy. "I researched our city for months and our neighborhood for an afternoon, and the neighborhood turned out to be the thing that shaped every single day. I don't think anyone should have to learn that the hard way."Brigham's cousin and inspiration, James White, saw the same problem from the other side. Preparing for his own cross-country move for a fellowship program, James spent more than 100 hours researching every neighborhood stat he could find to make sure his family landed in the right place. A fellow in the same program wasn't so fortunate and left the program early after his family settled in a neighborhood that didn't feel right for them. Seeing both outcomes convinced Brigham that the problem was bigger than one family's move. James now serves on SettleSavvy's advisory board.Two years later, Brigham's family moved again, this time to a walkable, safe neighborhood on the other side of the valley. The commute was slightly longer and everything else was better, and the contrast convinced Brigham there was a gap worth closing. SettleSavvy lets people compare neighborhoods on their own priorities, from safety and schools to commute times and how close they will really be to the life they want, instead of relying on a generic ranking. The platform now covers 918 metros across the US and has helped more than 5,000 people look before they leap.The approach resonates most with people who move often. SettleSavvy user Emma White, who has relocated several times around the Denver area for her spouse's medical training, has used the tool to vet each new neighborhood before every move, turning what used to be a stressful guess into a quick and confident decision.SettleSavvy is also expanding its coverage of high-demand relocation markets, with new guides now live for Florida metros, including the safest neighborhoods in Miami and the best school districts in Orlando. More metros are scheduled through the winter."There is a neighborhood match in every metro, a place where you can feel at home quickly," Brigham Redd said. "Finding it shouldn't come down to luck, or to a hundred hours of research most people don't have. That's the whole reason we built this."About SettleSavvyFounded by Brigham Redd, SettleSavvy helps people moving to a new city find the right neighborhood, not just the right house. By comparing neighborhoods across safety, schools, commute and the priorities that matter most to each mover, SettleSavvy covers 918 US metros and has supported more than 5,000 users. Learn more at settlesavvy.

Emma Sivess

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SettleSavvy Founder Brigham Redd Got the City Right and Neighborhood Wrong. Now He's Helping Movers Avoid that Mistake News Provided By Unlimited Content November 03, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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