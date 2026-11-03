Frank's Appliance In Milford, Massachusetts Voted Best Appliance Store For Sales And Service For The Fifth Year

Owners Tom Brophy and Stephan Saraidarian

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MILFORD, MA - November 1, 2026 - Frank's Appliance in Milford, Massachusetts has been voted best appliance store for sales and service for the fifth year, winning MyFM 101.3's Quest for the Best 2026 after titles in 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025.Quest for the Best is MyFM 101.3's annual contest honoring the best local businesses across the region, with winners chosen entirely by listener and community votes. Administered by a national market research company, it covers the communities between the Boston, Worcester, and Providence markets, some 750,000 residents from Wayland to Attleboro, and draws hundreds of thousands of votes across hundreds of categories each year. Winners are also featured in a glossy regional resource guide distributed to restaurants, chambers of commerce, realtors, hotels, gyms, medical offices, and town halls across the region, and this year's winners will be celebrated at the Quest for the Best gala on November 10, 2026, at the DoubleTree in Milford."Five years and counting - but our favorite is the next one," said Stephan Saraidarian of Frank's Appliance. "This award belongs to our customers. They voted for us, they shop with us, and they trust us with their homes. We're grateful every single day.""When you win Best Appliance Store once, it's an accomplishment. When you win it five of the last six years, you're building a dynasty. Five times in the last six years, the people of our community have chosen Frank's Appliance as their Quest for the Best winner. That kind of sustained support is incredibly impressive and speaks volumes about the reputation Stephan, Tom and the entire Frank's team have built. Winning year after year doesn't happen by accident. It comes from earning the trust and loyalty of your customers every single day. Five wins. One incredible Quest for the Best dynasty. Congratulations to Stephan, Tom and everyone at Frank's Appliance on an extraordinary achievement," said Tom McAuliffe, President/Owner of MyFM Media 101.3.Family-owned and operated since 1970, Frank's Appliance sells, delivers, and services major appliances from its showroom at 331 Main St in Milford, MA. The store carries top brands and backs every sale with its own in-house delivery and factory-trained service team - "we sell it, we deliver it, and we service what we sell."For more information, visit or call 508-473-1309.Media contact: Stephan Saraidarian, Frank's Appliance,..., 508-473-1309.

Stephan Saraidarian

Frank's Appliance

+1 508-473-1309

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Frank's Appliance in Milford, Massachusetts Voted Best Appliance Store for Sales and Service for the Fifth Year News Provided By Frank's Appliance November 03, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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