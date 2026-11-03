PCP Ventures LLC Acquires Pellon, A Legacy Fabric Business Based In Clearwater

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tampa Bay-based investor group acquires the 75-year-old brand, with plans to invest in its people, operations and future growth

- Adam Schoenbaum, co-founder of PCP VenturesCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PCP Ventures LLC, a Tampa Bay-based investor group, announced that it completed the acquisition of Pellon on October 1. Pellon is a globally recognized textile brand that makes specialty materials used in everything from clothing and quilts to home décor and crafts.Pellon's products help give finished items shape, support, softness and cushioning, and include interfacings, stabilizers, batting, fiberfill, foams and other specialty fabrics. The company, which employs approximately 95 people, produces its products at its 220,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clearwater.Pellon has been a globally trusted name among sewists and quilters for decades, so much so that“Pellon” is widely used as the generic term for interfacing. The brand's products are often described as the“Magic in the Middle” - characterized as the hidden yet essential materials inside a project that provide the support, structure, and functionality needed to bring the finished product together.Under PCP Ventures, Pellon will continue providing products for do-it-yourself sewing enthusiasts through stores such as Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Michael's. The company also sees tremendous potential in expanding its reach to users in other industries. The market is vast, given that Pellon's products can be used in apparel, quality, sewing, furniture and a wide range of consumer applications.Leadership Committed to the BrandPCP Ventures is led by a Tampa Bay-based investment group representing family offices with combined assets of close to $1 billion, including Adam Schoenbaum and Ron Ciganek. The group brings experience in commercial real estate, manufacturing, consumer brands, distribution, finance and turnaround leadership.“We are incredibly excited about Pellon,” said Adam Schoenbaum, co-founder of PCP Ventures.“Very few brands become a household name in any category, and Pellon has done exactly that in a $27 billion market in the U.S. alone. Walk into any fabric store or talk to any quilter, and they know the name.“We hope to continue to foster that trust earned over decades. Our job is to invest in the people, the plant and the product so Pellon is stronger for the next 75 years than it has ever been,” Schoenbaum added.“This is also a great story for Tampa Bay. Pellon has a long history in the region, and we're committed to our long-term growth here.”The partners of PCP Ventures bring a wealth of C-suite leadership experience across a diverse range of businesses, from start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures to established, blue-chip organizations. Their collective backgrounds span commercial real estate, financial, pharmaceutical and fashion industries, including Kesin Pharma and Dress the Population.Amy Berg, vice president of sales, who has been with Pellon for 15 years, welcomed the new ownership.“Pellon is more than a brand, we are family,” she said.“We have team members who have been here for decades, and there's a real sense of pride in what we do and the relationships we've built. We're excited to have new owners who value our people and are committed to investing in our future.”Seventy-Five Years of the“Magic in the Middle”Pellon's story began in 1950, when the Pellon trademark was developed in connection with Freudenberg, the German nonwovens pioneer whose innovations helped establish a new category of textile materials. Early Pellon interfacing offered an alternative to the woven canvases and haircloth traditionally used by tailors to give garments shape and structure.Interfacing is a material placed between layers of fabric to provide support and stability in items such as collars, cuffs and waistbands. Pellon brought these materials to American home sewists and garment makers, and the brand became synonymous with interfacing in the sewing community.Over the decades, Pellon expanded beyond its original interfacing products. Its portfolio now includes fusible and sew-in interfacings, stabilizers, quilt batting, fiberfill, fusible fleece, craft foams, fusible tapes and other specialty materials. These products help provide structure, durability, adhesion, cushioning, filtration and other functional properties across a wide range of applications.Today, Pellon serves diverse markets, including hobby and crafting, apparel, quilting, furniture and home décor. Its products reach customers through a broad network of retail and industry partners, including Walmart, Michaels, and Hobby Lobby in the U.S., and worldwide through distributors that reach over 5,000 other stores.While PCP's acquisition came out of the bankruptcy process, Pellon has always been a fundamentally strong brand. PCP's leaders saw a solid business, a great brand and loyal customers. Pellon didn't need to start over; it just needed the right investment and a fresh direction to achieve long-term sustainability.What's Next for PellonPCP Ventures plans to invest in Pellon's Clearwater 220,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, its workforce and its systems/equipment to improve production, service levels, speed to market and most importantly, best-in-class quality of products.Customers can continue to find the full Pellon product line at retail partners. Existing customer, distributor and supplier relationships will continue without disruption.About PCP Ventures LLCPCP Ventures LLC is a Tampa Bay-based family office investment group that brings together family offices with combined assets of just under $1 billion. As an evergreen investor with permanent capital, PCP Ventures has no fund timelines or forced exit strategies, allowing it to acquire established brands and manufacturing businesses for the long term, pairing patient capital with hands-on operating leadership. Please contact Amy Berg for any product inquiries at... or visit the company's website at pellonprojects.

Kyle Parks

Parks Public Relations

+1 813-352-1325

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PCP Ventures LLC acquires Pellon, a legacy fabric business based in Clearwater News Provided By Parks PR November 03, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.