Valor Massage Founder Brittany Foti Named A 2026 Business Elite's“40 Under 40” Honoree

Brittany Foti, Founder and CEO of Valor Massage in Fayetteville, North Carolina, named a 2026 Business Elite's“40 Under 40” honoree, San Francisco Edition.

Fayetteville founder brings Valor Massage's commitment to military families, personalized care and community impact to the San Francisco awards stage.

FAYETTEVILE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brittany Foti, LMBT, MMP, MLD-C, Founder and CEO of Valor Massage, has been named a 2026 Business Elite's“40 Under 40” honoree, San Francisco Edition. The recognition brings a Fayetteville business leader and her commitment to serving the military community to the awards gala on November 17, 2026, at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

Foti founded Valor Massage to provide personalized massage care for people whose lives and professions place significant demands on their bodies. The Fayetteville practice serves veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, healthcare professionals, athletes and families.

“This recognition has my name on it, but it represents the work of an entire team,” said Foti.“Our therapists show up every day for people who carry a great deal, physically and emotionally. I'm proud to bring that work, and our Fayetteville community, into this room.”

Born at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Foti has built Valor Massage with a strong connection to the military community. The practice emphasizes individualized care, a trauma-informed environment and respect for each client's comfort and treatment goals.

Her work as a founder extends beyond the treatment room. As CEO, Foti focuses on developing her team, strengthening operational systems and creating consistent standards that support both clients and clinicians. That foundation guides her approach to growing Valor Massage while maintaining the personal attention central to its mission.

“Building Valor has taught me that leadership means creating something people can depend on,” Foti said.“That includes the clients who trust us with their care and the team who helps carry the mission forward. This milestone gives us a moment to celebrate what we've built and look ahead to what comes next.”

Foti's entrepreneurial story has also been featured on Women in Power TV. Her Business Elite recognition adds another opportunity to bring visibility to a Fayetteville business built around service, recovery and community relationships.

As Valor Massage continues to grow, Foti remains focused on building a sustainable organization where therapists can do meaningful work and clients feel heard, respected and supported.

ABOUT VALOR MASSAGE

Valor Massage is a woman-owned massage practice based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Founded by Brittany Foti, LMBT, MMP, MLD-C, the practice provides sports, medical and therapeutic massage with an emphasis on personalized, trauma-informed care. Valor Massage serves military members, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, athletes and the broader community.

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VALOR MASSAGE

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Valor Massage Founder Brittany Foti Named a 2026 Business Elite's“40 Under 40” Honoree News Provided By VALOR MASSAGE November 03, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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