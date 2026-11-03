PFPS US CEO Sue Sheridan Appointed To HHS Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Appointment brings the patient perspective to federal discussions shaping healthcare payment, quality, and patient safety.

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US) is pleased to announce that its CEO, Sue Sheridan, MIM, MBA, DHL, has been appointed to the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Her appointment was announced by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).PTAC advises the HHS Secretary on physician-focused payment models and innovative approaches to improving healthcare quality and value.Sheridan brings decades of experience advancing patient engagement, patient safety, and healthcare transformation. Her previous leadership roles include serving as Patient and Family Engagement Advisor at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Director of Patient Engagement at the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). She currently co-chairs the National Academy of Medicine's initiative, Patient Safety in the Era of AI.Through PFPS US, Sheridan has led national efforts to prevent patient harm, advance diagnostic safety, develop patient-reported experience and outcome measures (PREMs and PROMs), and integrate the patient perspective into healthcare quality measurement and payment reform. This includes Project PIVOT and the proposed PIVOT Earn-Back Value Model, which links improvements in patient safety and experience to value-based payment incentives.Sheridan shares that "healthcare payment reform must recognize that true value is measured not simply by the services delivered or the costs incurred, but by whether patients receive safe, timely, effective care. Patients and families have a fundamental expectation that our providers prioritize our safety to deliver the best possible outcomes for us. I look forward to bringing that perspective to PTAC and helping advance payment models that drive proactive investment in patient safety capabilities as central to healthcare transformation."PFPS US views this appointment as an important opportunity to provide a meaningful patient voice in shaping healthcare policy and advancing payment approaches that drive investment in safety and diagnostic excellence.About Patients for Patient Safety US: PFPS US is a patient-led nonprofit dedicated to uniting patients, families, and stakeholders to improve diagnostic accuracy, advance patient safety, and eliminate health disparities through research, policy, advocacy, and technology. Learn more at .For more information, visit or contact Armando Nahum, at 404-510-8787 or....

Armando Nahum

Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US)

+1 404-510-8787

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PFPS US CEO Sue Sheridan Appointed to HHS Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC) News Provided By PFPS US November 03, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science, Technology, U.S. Politics



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