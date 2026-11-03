hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Contract

hep global and Engelhart sign one of Germany's first full Hybrid PPAs

03.11.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep global and Engelhart sign one of Germany's first full Hybrid PPAs

Güglingen/Berlin, 3 November 2026 – The hep global Group and Engelhart Renewables have signed a ten-year Hybrid Power Purchase Agreement (Hybrid-PPA) for the Eppingen-Zimmerberg solar and battery storage project in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The agreement is among the first of its kind in Germany, with the power plant scheduled to begin commercial operations in November 2026. The project combines an 8.3 MWp solar PV asset co-located with a 5 MW/10 MWh battery energy storage system, alongside a further 3.6 MWp solar PV installation. All assets share one grid connection. Hybrid PPA combines planning security with flexible marketing Under the agreement, Engelhart will offtake the entire electricity output delivered at the grid connection point through to the end of 2036. The ten-year PPA provides long-term price certainty for the electricity covered by the contract, allowing the renewable generation and storage asset to be optimised within a single arrangement. Engelhart will optimise the project and connect it to market through its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) partner Gridfuse, with its virtual power plant technology enabling the solar generation and battery to be managed together across relevant power markets. Project sold before construction begins Eppingen-Zimmerberg is the first project in Germany to enter commercial operation as part of hep global's strategic shift towards its European markets in Germany, Italy and Poland. The project was sold to a family office from the region prior to construction, who will benefit from the contracted long-term cash flows provided for through the hybrid-PPA with Engelhart Renewables. For Engelhart, the agreement marks an important step in expanding its hybrid renewable energy activities in Germany. By combining long-term electricity offtake with battery storage and market optimisation, the company offers project owners and developers a route to contracted revenues alongside active asset management. Kai Becker, Engelhart's Head of BESS & Renewables Origination, Germany: “At Engelhart, we believe the next phase of renewable deployment will increasingly involve hybrid projects that combine generation and flexibility. By bringing together long-term revenue certainty, battery optimisation and VPP capability, we can provide developers and asset owners with commercial structures that support financing and help new projects reach operation.” Gabor Csanak, Director PPA Origination EMEA at hep global:“As part of our new asset commercialisation strategy, we were delighted to work with Engelhart Renewables to conclude this complex transaction. Delivering a hybrid-PPA within just a couple of months, while maintaining high professional standards and a carefully balanced, fair contractual structure, is certainly something we are proud of.”

About the hep global Group

The hep global Group is an internationally active specialist in the development of solar projects and battery energy storage systems (BESS). For more than 15 years, the owner-managed company from Baden-Württemberg has been developing and planning renewable energy projects, mainly in Europe, Japan and North America. Its strategic focus is on greenfield developments and the integration of BESS. The hep global Group employs around 120 people worldwide with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, Poland, the USA, Canada and Japan. hep global has developed solar projects with a capacity of around 1.5 GWp and has a pipeline of approximately 5 GW worldwide.

About Engelhart

Engelhart is a global commodities and energy trading firm with activities across renewable power, power and gas, agriculture and freight. Its renewable energy business provides power marketing, optimisation and risk management services to generators, utilities and industrial clients in more than 20 countries. The company currently optimises over 4.0 GW of renewable energy capacity. Across selected European energy market transactions, Engelhart works in strategic collaboration with BTG Pactual, combining Engelhart's physical market, origination and trading capabilities with BTG Pactual's credit analysis, structuring expertise and financial resources. The two companies operate as entirely independent businesses, each with its own balance sheet, regulatory framework and client relationships.

Press contact Engelhart Renewables:

Cosmo Shield

E-Mail:...



Press contact hep global:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

Tel.: +49 7135 93446-759

E-Mail:...al



Investor contact:

Christian Hamann

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

Tel.: +49 7135 93446-0

E-Mail:...al



Financial press contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

IR4value GmbH

Leopoldstraße 31

80802 München

Tel.: +49 211 178047-20

E-Mail:...

03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

