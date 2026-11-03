FICCI, CRF Join Hands To Advance Industry-Oriented Research On Trade, Investment And Economic Policy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a strategic institutional partnership to advance collaborative research, policy engagement and industry-oriented economic dialogue - a move that is expected to strengthen the interface between industry and policy research.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed between CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi and FICCI Secretary General Anant Swarup in New Delhi, establishes a framework for cooperation between the two organisations on issues concerning India's economic growth, investment landscape and trade policy priorities.

The partnership seeks to bridge the gap between industry experience and policy research by creating avenues for structured collaboration on issues shaping India's economic and business environment. Through joint research and stakeholder engagement, the two organisations aim to generate evidence-based insights that can contribute to policy discussions and address emerging challenges and opportunities for Indian industry.

Quite importantly, the collaboration comes at a time when India's economic ambitions are increasingly linked to its ability to strengthen domestic competitiveness, deepen global trade engagement and attract investment across sectors.

An expert opined that as businesses navigate evolving global supply chains, changing trade rules and new investment opportunities, closer engagement between industry and policy research institutions can help ensure that policy discussions are informed by ground-level experience as well as rigorous analysis.

A key focus of the collaboration will be the development of joint research papers, policy briefs and reports examining investment, international trade and other economic issues relevant to industry and policymakers. The partnership will also facilitate conferences, round tables, seminars and stakeholder dialogues, bringing together representatives from industry, government and the research community to deliberate on matters of shared interest.

The signatories stated that their partnership marks an important step towards strengthening institutional cooperation between industry and the policy research ecosystem.

"By combining FICCI's industry interface with CRF's research and policy engagement, the collaboration seeks to contribute to a more informed, industry-responsive approach to economic policymaking and India's broader growth and development agenda," they mentioned.