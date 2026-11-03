Gujarat: 860 Shops, Malls Booked For Weights And Measures Violations During Festive Inspections

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) The Gujarat Legal Metrology Department has initiated legal action against 860 establishments for violations related to weights and measures during special inspections conducted over the Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali festive periods.

The department inspected 1,597 establishments across the state and collected Rs 20.23 lakh in compounding fees.

The inspections were carried out between October 11 and 20 during Navratri and Dussehra, and on October 28 and 29 during Diwali, covering sweet shops, farsan and dry fruit outlets, wholesale traders, supermarkets and malls.

The campaign was conducted under the supervision of Consumer Protection Minister Raman Solanki to prevent consumers from being supplied less than the declared quantity or being charged more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

The violations detected included supplying less than the stated weight, failure to get weighing instruments verified and stamped, non-registration of manufacturers and packers under the Packaged Commodities Rules (PCR), and charging above the MRP.

Of the 860 cases, 515 involved failure to obtain verification and stamping or re-verification and re-stamping of weighing instruments, for which Rs 6.61 lakh was collected.

Another 69 cases related to failure to obtain packer registration, attracting penalties of Rs 5.08 lakh.

The department collected Rs 3.46 lakh in 145 cases involving other irregularities, while 95 cases of supplying less weight or quantity resulted in the recovery of Rs 3.13 lakh.

A further Rs 1.95 lakh was collected in 36 cases involving overcharging or tampering with MRP-related declarations.

Consumers who find that they have been supplied less than the declared weight or charged more than the MRP can register complaints through the state government's toll-free helpline, 1800-233-0222.

They can also contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for complaints and guidance.