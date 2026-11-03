Kolkata Port Registers Cargo Growth Starts Importing Lime Through Haldia Dock

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, handled 40.527 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo between April and October 2026. This is a 5.10% increase over the 38.562 MMT handled during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Both the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) and the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) contributed positively to this growth, Rathendra Raman, chairperson, SMP, Kolkata, said.

HDC handled 29.752 MMT, compared to 28.259 MMT between April and October 2025. This was a growth of 5.28%. KDS grew by 4.58% and handled 10,775 MMT in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, as compared to 10.303 MMT in 2025-26.

SMP, Kolkata, also recorded an impressive growth in container traffic, handling 5,87,399 TEUs during April–October 2026, compared to 5,43,982 TEUs in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an overall growth of 7.98%.

While KDS handled 4,54,310 TEUs, registering a growth of 7.51%, HDC handled 1,33,089 TEUs, recording a higher growth of 9.64% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

October turned out to be a significant month for container handling by KDS. The port facility registered a growth of 15.83% in container traffic during the month, handling 64,224 TEUs against 55,449 TEUs in October 2025.

"This performance underscores the continued momentum in containerised cargo movement through SMP, Kolkata. This has been possible due to the induction of more cranes for vessel operations in the dock by both private berth operators and the port. The deployment of a floating crane for container handling at the Diamond Harbour anchorage has also helped bring in more cargo and reduce dead freight on vessels," Raman said.

The port authority has also started importing a new cargo at HDC. For the first time, Haldia received a consignment of quick lime.

The MV ASIAN HONOR arrived on November 1, 2026, from Dibba, United Arab Emirates, with 8,133 tonnes of quick lime and hydrated lime in bags. Quick Lime is a very important raw material for the steel industry.

It is used to clean steel, remove impurities and make slag. This new cargo will help the port attract more industrial cargo and support industries in eastern India.

According to the chairman, this shows the Port's focus on better operations, better infrastructure and better service to customers.

The port is ready to achieve even higher targets in the coming years, he said. SMP, Kolkata, is the oldest operational riverine major port in the country.

It faces constraints due to the paucity of draught. Due to this, the port management has to strategise and adopt new techniques to increase its cargo share for eastern and northern India, as well as the landlocked countries of Nepal and Bhutan.