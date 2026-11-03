India's New Elder Care Drive: How Vayo SAATHI Network Connects Youth And Seniors!

The Centre will launch the Vayo Samman Rashtriya Abhiyan on Wednesday to strengthen ties between senior citizens and young people. Union Minister Virendra Kumar will launch the campaign under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana in New Delhi.

The Centre will launch a nationwide campaign on Wednesday to bring senior citizens and young people closer through regular activities, shared learning and community support. The initiative, called the Vayo Samman Rashtriya Abhiyan, will be launched by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar in New Delhi.

The campaign will be part of the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the welfare and empowerment of older persons. It aims to build lasting relationships between generations and encourage young people to take an active role in supporting senior citizens.

The ministry said the campaign would promote respect, understanding, companionship and shared responsibility. It will also encourage society to see older people not only as recipients of care, but as individuals with knowledge, experience and skills to share.

The campaign will follow a five-point model: 'Connect, Converse, Co-create, Contribute and Continue'. These steps are meant to help people build relationships, communicate, work together and remain involved through regular activities.

Under this approach, young people and senior citizens will be encouraged to spend time together, exchange ideas and take part in community programmes. The aim is to make interaction between generations a regular part of community life rather than a one-time event.

The initiative comes as India's population is ageing. According to figures shared by the ministry, the number of people aged 60 and above is expected to rise from about 10 crore in 2011 to 23 crore by 2036. Their share of the country's population is projected to increase from 8.4 per cent to 14.9 per cent over the same period.

The ministry said changes in family structures, growing urbanisation and migration have reduced opportunities for older and younger people to spend time together in some communities. Changing social habits can also leave senior citizens with fewer chances for regular conversation and support.

The campaign aims to address social isolation by creating stronger links between older people, young volunteers and local institutions. It will encourage communities to make senior citizens feel included, respected and valued.

The campaign will be carried out through 12 thematic areas. These include:

'30 Minutes Together', which encourages people to set aside time for senior citizens.

'Teach Me - I'll Teach You', which promotes learning between generations.

'My Story, My India' will give older people an opportunity to share their memories and experiences.

'Digital Dada-Dadi/Digital Saathi' will focus on helping senior citizens use digital tools and services.

Another theme, 'Generation Health and Wellness', will promote health awareness and well-being.

The programme will also include 'Silver Skills - Seniors as Mentors', which will encourage older people to share their professional and life skills with younger generations.

Other activities will focus on companionship, cultural exchange, oral history, fitness, health awarenessand mentoring.

Young volunteers may help senior citizens use online services, understand digital processes and recognise possible cyber fraud.

The ministry said these activities would encourage practical support as well as meaningful personal relationships.

A key part of the campaign will be the launch of Vayo SAATHI. The name stands for Support, Awareness, Assistance, Training, Health and Inclusion. It is a digitally enabled volunteer initiative intended to connect people and organisations willing to support older citizens.

Anyone aged 18 or above can register as a volunteer. The initiative aims to create a nationwide network of people who can give their time, skills and resources to help senior citizens at the local level.

Volunteers may act as friends, guides and support persons. They will help older people find information, access welfare services, join community activities and get assistance with digital services.

Interested citizens can register through the Senior Citizens Welfare (SCW) SAMAVESH Portal or the JEEVAN App. Registered volunteers will receive a Vayo SAATHI certificate in recognition of their participation and contribution.

At the launch, Kumar will also release a handbook explaining the campaign's objectives, activities and implementation plan. It will set out the roles of state governments, district administrations and community institutions to help coordinate the programme across the country.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment will also sign two memoranda of understanding (MoUs). The partners are Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Adhyatma Vigyan Satsang Kendra, Jodhpur.

The agreements will support programmes for the overall well-being of senior citizens, including meditation, yoga and other wellness activities.

The partnerships will also promote interaction between generations through community programmes and awareness activities. These may include pledge drives and walkathons, according to the ministry.

Who can take part in the campaign?

The ministry has invited citizens, schools, colleges, universities, youth groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), resident welfare associations, community institutions and corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners to join the campaign.

Through the Vayo Samman Rashtriya Abhiyan and its volunteer network, the Centre aims to make the welfare of senior citizens a shared community responsibility. The campaign places emphasis on regular interaction, exchange of knowledge and mutual respect, while giving young people an active role in helping older citizens live with dignity and remain connected to society.

(With inputs from agencies)